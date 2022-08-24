× Expand Michele Bogle Pavlova

There has been much debate for decades as to whether this desired meringue dessert named after the touring Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1929 originates from Australia or New Zealand.

Afisha.London Anna Pavlova

Though researchers are convinced that the crispy marshmallow-like offering was first created in 1911, BBC looked extensively to find a variation of the Pavlova called a Schaum Torte, to have its origins in Germany in 1800; then shared with Europeans and eventually brought to the U.S.

Many foods were named after the beloved dancer in the prime of her career. Many have determined that the torte was renamed in honour of Anna. The debate continues for reasons of national pride. Most can agree that it's a cake-like sweet worth fighting over.

Michele Bogle Blueberries from Roberts Farms

So many beautiful and seasonal fruits can be found from Roberts Farms at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Many fantastic vendors and makers are waiting for you to stop by.

This recipe is not only a breeze to create and makes a big impression with its showy presence. The Pavlova has a melt-in-your-mouth, light and airy finish – making it a perfect choice as a summer dessert.

Pavlova Recipe

PREPARATION INCLUDES COOLING TIME 2 ½ hours YIELDS 6

Equipment

Parchment paper, cookie sheet, spatula, standup mixer, measuring cup, piping bag, Wilton 1M tip, spoon, cooling rack, plastic wrap

Ingredients

Pavlova

3 egg whites, room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

¾ tsp lemon juice

¾ tsp vanilla

Cream

¾ cup whipping cream

1 Tbsp sugar

Topping

1 bundle of mint leaves

½ doz blackberries

1 ½ doz blueberries

1 doz raspberries

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 225℉. Beat egg whites in a mixer on high for approximately 1 minute until peaks form. While the mixer is running, slowly add sugar and beat for 10 minutes longer until stiff peaks are formed.

Step 2

With a spatula, fold in the lemon juice, vanilla and cornstarch just until blended.

Step 3

Quickly but gently spoon the mixture into the piping bag and pipe circular layers, creating nests approximately 3 inches wide onto the cookie sheet lined with parchment. They can be spaced a couple of inches apart. With the spoon, gently press an indent into the centre for the cream to be placed into later.

Step 4

Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Turn the oven off without opening the oven door and let the shells sit in the oven for another hour. This will create a crisp finish. Leaving the door closed helps to avoid cracks.

Step 5

Gently transfer parchment paper with dessert to a cooling rack until room temperature.

Step 6

Beat cream and sugar together on high for 2 minutes until the mixture thickens. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 7

Gently spoon whipped cream into the piping bag with the 1M tip. With a circular motion, fill the shells. Decorate with fruit and mint, then serve immediately.