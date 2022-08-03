× Expand Michele Bogle Peach and Custard Tart Recipe

Life isn’t always all peaches ‘n’ cream, but when you taste a slice of this delightful dessert, it can transport you to your happy place, even if for only a few minutes.

This popular fruit makes such a brief appearance each year that one has to discover the many ways to enjoy it. Perfect on its own, I think that everyone can agree that eating a warm peach pie brings out some intoxicating flavours. Imagine, for a moment, this fleshy fruit at its perfect ripeness atop a silky smooth custard, cradled by a buttery graham crust and served cold!

This recipe has a terrific flavour balance. Each bite offers the sweetness of peaches, a creamy essence that the vanilla adds to the custard, finished by the granular texture of the crust. Further, this dessert tastes like summer with a visual presentation that will impress your friends.

The gorgeous peaches used in this recipe are from Roberts Farms, one of the many growers, vendors and makers at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville. The market is open on Saturdays only, from 8 pm to 1 pm. It is getting pretty busy; get there early before items sell out!

Peach and Custard Tart Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 ½ hrs (includes cooling time) YIELDS 8 to 10

Equipment

8-inch shallow cake pan OR tart pan, medium saucepan, plastic wrap, measuring cup, sieve, medium-sized bowl, spatula, paring knife, pastry brush cup

Ingredients

Crust

2 ½ cups graham crackers, crushed

⅓ cup sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

Filling

2 cups milk

4 egg yolks

2 ½ tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp butter, unsalted

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp cornstarch

Topping

6 peaches (reserve a few extra in case of bruising or uneven slices)

2 lemons, squeezed

Directions

Crust

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Incorporate all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Press the mixture into the pan evenly, allowing an approximate ¼ inch thickness on the side walls—Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool. Very carefully turn the pan over and tap to release the tart. The shell will be delicate and can break if release is rushed.

Custard

Step 2

Add milk and sugar to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately lower heat to low.

Step 3

Whisk egg yolks in a mixing bowl—blend cornstarch in thoroughly. Quickly whisk a cup of the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture. Then, swiftly combine the egg mixture into the saucepan holding the balance of hot milk and sugar.

Step 4

On low heat, continually whisk for 3 to 5 minutes until the mixture reaches 185℉ and thickens.

Step 5

Remove from heat and mix the butter in.

Step 6

When the mixture has cooled, add the vanilla and stir just until combined. Pour the custard through a sieve to rid it of lumps. Transfer to a bowl, seal tightly with plastic wrap and chill for an hour.

Topping

Step 7

Gently slice peaches, without bruising, as uniformly close to ⅛ inch thickness. Approximately 50 evenly cut pieces are required. Place in a bowl and spritz the pieces with lemon juice to keep pieces from browning. Cover until ready to place on the tart. Evenly spread the custard into the tart. When topping the dessert, start placing pieces from the outside and work your way into the centre. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.