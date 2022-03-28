Pedro, Adventures of a Cork Harvester by Henry Jelinek - Children's Book Review

Jelinek Cork

Oakville resident Henry Jelinek, with over 50 years in the cork business, brings the cork forests of Portugal right to our door. In this delightfully unusual picture book, we experience a deeper understanding of how cork is harvested through the frolicking tales of Pablo’s adventures.

Pablo has come of age to work in the cork forests along with his family. We learn that cork is safely harvested every nine years without damaging the trees, which can live for 270 years. Jelinek makes us feel like we’re right there in Portugal, harvesting the cork in the forests, escaping wild boars and catching glimpses of the Iberian lynx. The reader is immersed in the culture of Portugal - listening to “fado” songs, launching sardine fishing nets and watching hammerhead sharks breach alongside the vessels.

The author’s effective use of description helps the reader feel connected to the adventures unfolding between the pages. Jelinek writes beautiful passages like, “…a bouquet of lightning, smoke and fire already mingling in the blackening sky.”

The lively narrative is accompanied by the delightfully energetic illustrations of Cath Robbins Olivier. Each of the glossy 44 pages comes to life with vibrant colours and expressions.

This is a book for the whole family. Jelinek describes it as “a children’s book for adults and an adult book for children.”

This book is also a good resource for teachers to educate children about the importance of cork forests to the well-being of the world. A genuinely unique experience brought to us by a leading authority and one who has spent a lifetime in the cork business.

Pedro, Adventures of a Cork Harvester, by Henry Jelinek, published by Jelinek Cork Group 2022, can be purchased online or in-person at www.corkhouse.com Price: $26.00 CDN. For ages 5-105.