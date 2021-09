× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Local photographer Marcel Painchaud captured the following photograph. His caption:

Despite not being able to reach the button to activate the lights, these socially responsible Canada geese used the crosswalk to get across Rebecca.

Over the past year, the Town of Oakville has established several highly visible crosswalks to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Drivers must come to a complete stop until the crosswalk is cleared on both sides before proceeding through.