Planting our Seeds 2.0: Resurgence of the Indigenous Voice begins Nov. 9

The Town of Oakville partners with Grandmother’s Voice again to present 'Planting our Seeds 2.0: Resurgence of the Indigenous Voice.'

This series celebrates Indigenous culture and community, as well as encourages critical discussions about historical and contemporary issues facing Indigenous Peoples.

Led by local urban Indigenous leaders, the first virtual session of Planting our Seeds 2.0 begins Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., coinciding with Treaties Recognition Week. Speaker Faith Hale launches the series by opening up a conversation about treaties, as well as the current climate of Urban Indigenous Voices and matters within Halton and Ontario.

The online free series continues on Wednesdays in November from noon to 1:30 p.m. An in-person session with be offered Wednesday, Dec. 14 (time to be determined) in Downtown Oakville, offering an authentic insight into Indigenous people's perspectives and experiences both locally and globally.

Speakers include Grandmother Renee, Chandra Maracle, residential school survivor Robbie (Roberta) Hill and Dawn Hill.

Planting our Seeds program themes

Land and Treaty Acknowledgement

Examining the current state of urban Indigenous members of the community

Community discussion around the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action

The resurgence of Indigenous voice, resiliency and culture

Seeking reciprocity, community accountability and responsibility

To register for the program, visit the Planting Our Seeds: Resurgence of the Indigenous Voice registration page.