"Planting our Seeds" celebrates Indigenous community & culture

The Town of Oakville with Grandmothers Voice presents Planting our Seeds. This virtual program celebrates Indigenous culture and community. It also encourages critical discussions about historical and contemporary issues facing Indigenous people.

“In a community where culture thrives, we’re excited to bring this unique program to the residents of Halton Region,” said Oakville Mayor Rob Burton. “This program allows us to explore our community’s valuable Indigenous history and heritage through a lens that acknowledges the spirit and calls to action of reconciliation. Planting our Seeds provides a forum for that progression to happen.”

Led by local urban Indigenous leaders Jody Harbour and Sherry Saevil, this free eight-week virtual program offers an authentic insight into Indigenous people's perspectives and experiences both locally and globally.

Plant our Seeds program starts Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 6 PM. It explores Oakville’s Indigenous history and treaties and practical directions of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

“We welcome urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents to listen, interact, and engage with Planting our Seeds subject matter in a way that is safe, accessible, and loving,” said Sherry Saevil. “Participants will learn how one culture can appropriately enjoy and celebrate another, and how we can evolve intentionally with this knowledge.”

Planting our Seeds program themes include:

Land and Treaty acknowledgement.

Examining the current state of urban Indigenous members of the community.

Community discussion around the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.

The resurgence of Indigenous voice, resiliency and culture.

Seeking reciprocity, community accountability and responsibility.

This free program takes place entirely online using the Zoom platform. Participants must have access to this virtual platform. Please visit oakville.ca to register. The program runs from April 29 to June 17, 2021.

Grandmothers Voice celebrates the diversity of Indigenous education across the country, shedding light on innovative and effective programs deserving equitable support as called for by the TRC. Please visit grandmothersvoice.com for more information.

Honouring the Land and Territory

The Town of Oakville resides on the treaty lands and traditional territory of the Mississaugas, Neutral, Huron-Wendat and Haudenosaunee. This land is covered by the Dish With One Spoon Wampum Belt Covenant, an agreement between the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabek to share and care for the resources around the Great Lakes. The town acknowledges the enduring presence and deep traditional knowledge, laws and philosophies of the Indigenous people with whom we share this land today.