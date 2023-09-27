× Expand Michele Bogle Pork Tenderloin with Apple Chutney

One might wonder if the symbiotic combination of pork chops with applesauce, made popular by Christopher Knight’s impression of Bogart in the hit 1970s series The Brady Bunch, was the catalyst for this ideal combination.

During the fourth to fifth century AD, as European cooks began recording their recipes, 400 of which were collected and published in Apicius: De Re Coquinaria, one recipe appears under the title of a “Minutal Matianum”: a stew made from apples and pork.

The combination of foods naturally evolved long before the airing of one of the young actor’s most memorable moments on the show. This beloved dish didn’t just have its moment in pop culture but instead continues to be celebrated today. Knight still enjoys the fanfare surrounding his performance at restaurants when he travels. In 2020, People Magazine ran a feature ‘In Memory’ of Anne B. Davis,’ who shared the infamous scene with Knight, that includes a recipe for pan-fried pork chop with homemade applesauce.

Below is a modification of this simple dish, taken to another level and packing a greater punch of flavours for your family or guests to enjoy.

Pork Tenderloin and Apple Chutney Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 40 minutes YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Large skillet, carving knife, paring knife, cutting board, measuring cup, mixing spoon, 2 medium saucepans

Ingredients

Pork tenderloin -

4 one-inch thick slices of pork tenderloin

3 Tbsp olive oil

4 tsp dried sage

4 tsp dried basil

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ground pepper

Spinach -

4 cups spinach, stemmed

1 large shallot, chopped

2 Tbsp butter

½ tsp salt

Chutney -

3 large apples, peeled and diced

Juice from 1 freshly squeezed lemon

3 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp ginger

3 Tbsp cinnamon

Instructions

Step 1

Slice four one-inch medallions from the larger tenderloin. Pat dry with a paper towel. Season each piece with pepper, basil, sage, and one teaspoon of salt.

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 400℉.

Step 3

With the stove set on high, heat the skillet. Add the olive oil. As the oil begins to sizzle, place each medallion herb side down into the oil.

Season the top of each piece. After 1 minute, turn over each medallion to complete the searing in of the juices before oven baking. Allow the opposite side to sear for 1 minute. Add an additional tablespoon of oil if the skillet is dry.

Step 4

With an oven mitt, carefully place the skillet into the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes. The meat should still have a spring to the touch. Remove the skillet from the oven and let the meat rest while preparing the other dish elements.

Step 5

Prepare the diced apple pieces, adding them to the saucepan on medium heat.

Stir in the lemon juice, cinnamon, sugar and ginger, and simmer with the lid on for 10 minutes.

Step 6

Add butter to a saucepan on medium-high heat. When the butter sizzles, lower the heat to medium and add the chopped shallots. Simmer for 4 minutes until the onions begin to turn golden in colour.

Step 7

Incorporate the ½ teaspoon of salt and spinach, then wilt the mixture for 1 minute. Remove the saucepan from the heat—plate immediately with other elements of the dish.

Enjoy!