Michele Bogle Potatoes au Gratin Recipe

The exact origin of scalloped potatoes is unknown, although it is believed to have been in England.

Potatoes au gratin, on the other hand, also known as gratin dauphinoise, is a sinfully decadent offering of sliced potatoes baked with cream and grated cheese which dates back to 1788 in the former province of Dauphiné in France.

This well-known, elegant dish made its first appearance at a sophisticated state dinner. The recipe included luxurious Swiss Gruyère cheese.

Many assume that the word gratin refers to the addition of cheese, but rather to the culinary technique in which an ingredient is topped with a browned crust.

Vegetables like brussel sprouts and asparagus have often been incorporated to include variety with breadcrumbs, grated cheese, egg, or butter, then broiled until crispy to achieve that first-bite crunch.

Betty Crocker can be thanked for creating easy recipes from seemingly technical dishes like this, with the company’s first published cookbook in 1950.

Today’s most commonly prepared version may not match that of French nobility, but to date, potatoes au gratin has become one of our most unforgettable comfort foods.

I have prepared a tasty version of potatoes au gratin for those looking for a way to use up this year’s potato yield from the garden or as an alternative to mashed and roasted. Including mushrooms in this recipe gives it a mealy and hearty texture while adding an even more robust flavour to my tangy cheese choices. The aroma that will permeate your kitchen while baking is intoxicating.

The Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville has a lot of great produce selections brought to you from Roberts Farms and Alderbrook Farm & Apiary. The market has ever-changing vendors and makers each week. It is the longest-running market in the GTA, remaining open until the end of November.

Potatoes au Gratin Recipe

Equipment

9-inch pie dish, blender, small saucepan, spatula, whisk, measuring cup, aluminum foil, knife, small mixing bowl, mandolin, cutting board

PREPARATION TIME 2 hrs YIELD 6-8

Ingredients

8 to 10 medium potatoes

1 medium onion, sliced

1 cup mushrooms

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp thyme

3 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp rosemary

1 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup cream

¼ cup milk

½ cup asiago cheese, grated

½ cup goat cheese

Directions

Step 1

In a saucepan, combine milk, cream, garlic, thyme, rosemary, salt, pepper, and butter. Whisk in flour and simmer on medium-low heat.

Step 2

In a blender, add mushrooms, onion and a small amount of liquid from the saucepan. Purée the mixture.

Step 3

Add the cheese and purée to the liquid mixture in the saucepan and let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let cool.

Step 4

Grease pie dish. Preheat the oven to 400℉.

Step 5

Wash and pat dry the potatoes. With either a knife or mandolin, slice potatoes ⅛ inch in thickness. Line the pie dish as you cut to avoid slicing too many or not enough. Line the bottom of the dish first if recreating the swirl pattern. After lining the bottom, pour half of the mixture over the layer before setting additional pieces on top.

When the potato slices are in the dish, pour the second half of the mixture overtop. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 90 minutes, until potatoes are tender when tested with a fork. Remove the foil and broil for 3 minutes or until the top is sizzling. Watch closely to avoid burning. Let sit for 15 minutes and serve.