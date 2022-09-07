Quick and Easy Borscht Soup Recipe

× Expand Michele Bogle Borscht Recipe

With origins from the Ukraine, this dish has not only been spelled many ways, but comes in many colours trademarked by the country in which it’s prepared.

A staple as peasant food, over generations the dish transformed and was modified by ingredients on hand; from stalks and leaves of plants available, to adding root vegetables, herbs, and beef bones. Sometimes beef was left on the bones for a heartier meal.

An accepted theory is that the word borscht is derived from the Slavic borschevik, meaning hogweed. In early Slavic cuisine, hogweed stems, leaves and flowers were often cooked into a soup.

In the 17th century, nobles in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth during the economic decline gave borscht a try. It was at this time that the soup was adjusted with additional ingredients added.

A mixture of lemon, fermented oatmeal, barley and rye flour make the foundation of the white borscht. Experimenting chefs have been known to add squid ink for a black version of the soup.

Other cultures who adopted the dish served it as a course, but to Ukrainians, borscht was a meal unto itself. Nothing else was served with it.

So many root vegetables are in season. It seemed like a perfect time to use them in this flavourful, hearty and simple dish that is satisfying and healthy to eat.

There is a great selection of fresh produce to be found at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing in Oakville every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Give my borscht recipe a try! Serve it hot or cold.

Borscht Soup Recipe

By Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr YIELDS 8

Equipment

Large saucepan, cutting knife, cutting board, peeler, garlic press, measuring cup, ladle

Ingredients

12 cups beef bouillon

1 large cabbage

2 onions

3 large carrots

4 large beets

4 large potatoes

6 oz can tomato paste

3 bay leaves

7 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ Tbsp black pepper

Parsley for finishing

¾ cup sour cream for finishing

Directions

Step 1

Julienne cut the cabbage, onions, carrots, beets and potatoes. Place the cut vegetables into the large saucepan.

Step 2

Turn heat to medium high. Add bouillon, tomato paste, bay leaves, garlic and black pepper to the saucepan. Stir. Cover until liquid comes to a boil.

Step 3

Turn the heat for the mixture to low and continue to simmer vegetable mixture, with the lid on for 40 minutes.

Step 4

Ladle each serving, and dress each with a dollop of sour cream and a sprig of parsley to finish.