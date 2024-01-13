× Expand Michele Bogle Mac and Cheese with Venison recipe

During the cold months, we naturally migrate to a hot and heartier meal. An elevated Mac and Cheese dish typically possesses several unwelcomed calories between the cheese and ground beef.

This recipe is a lighter version of this hearty meal, as a portion of venison contains one-third of the calories found in the same portion of ground beef.

When considering this lean alternative to red meat, there are misconceptions that venison can taste or smell gamey because of diet, and in certain cuts. This is likely a processing, and trimming issue and not a common factor when enjoying this meat.

Should you come across a gamey cut of venison, simply soak the pieces in plain yogurt for 30 minutes before cooking.

Recipe for Mac and Cheese with Venison

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 1 hr YIELDS: 6 to 8

Equipment

Large skillet, large saucepan, 9 inch x 13 inch baking pan, cutting board, paring knife, heat resistant spatula, small mixing bowl, heat resistant measuring cup, mixing spoon, measuring spoons,

Ingredients

Sausage -

2 lbs or 900 grams ground venison

1 tsp salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp dried parsley

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium onion, diced

2 tsp dried basil

3 tsp paprika

1 ½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp dried thyme

1 Tbsp olive oil

Pasta -

650 grams cavatappi pasta

225 grams sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

225 grams velveeta cheese

1 bottle stout beer

1 cup milk

salt and pepper, to taste

Bread Crumbs -

2 cups breadcrumbs

4 Tbsp butter, melted

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

¾ tsp paprika

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Step 1

Fill a large saucepan, halfway with water. Bring to a boil. Add pasta, and stir once. When the water and pasta almost return to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high and continue to cook for 5 more minutes. Drain and set aside.

Note: The pasta will fully cook during the last step, while in the oven.

Step 2

In a large skillet, add the onion and olive oil on medium-high heat. Sauté the onions until translucent, approximately 3 minutes.

Add the venison and brown, stirring frequently to avoid chunks of meat cooking together.

Add garlic, 1 teaspoon of salt, 2 teaspoons of black pepper, 3 teaspoons of paprika, parsely, red pepper flakes, oregano, thyme, and basil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Mix the beer into the meat mixture and cook an additional 3-5 minutes until the mixture is bubbling.

Note: The alcohol will cook off, leaving only the flavour of the beer.

Step 4

Stir in the milk, cheddar, and velveeta. Cook for an additional 4 minutes, or until all of the cheese is incorporated.

Step 5

In a mixing bowl, combine the butter, breadcrumbs, ¾ teaspoon paprika, and parmesan. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 6

Pour the meat and cheese mixture into a baking pan. Evenly top the mac and cheese with the breadcrumb mixture.

Step 7

Bake for 20 minutes. Enjoy!