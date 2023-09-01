Michele Bogle Maple Glazed Salmon with Cauliflower Puree

Salmon is a popular and easily accessible fish, rich in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown, among many other benefits, to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and decrease risk factors for disease. Consuming at least two servings of salmon per week can help you meet your omega-3 fatty acid needs.

Though this dinner will take a little more than a half hour to assemble, the simplicity and pleasing tastes enjoyed, from the slightly charred sweet glaze on the salmon to the delightful aromatics savoured from the cauliflower purée, make it worth the extra few minutes.

In this recipe, roasting the cauliflower for 40 minutes, rather than steaming it, creates a deeper flavour profile to the purée. As well, roasting allows you to time the preparation of all of the other elements for this meal.

Maple Glazed Salmon with Cauliflower Purée

PREPARATION TIME: 45 minutes YIELDS: 4 servings

Equipment

Large skillet, heat-resistant spatula, measuring cup, blender, baking pan, cutting board, paring knife, small saucepan, parchment paper, pastry brush

Ingredients

Salmon fillets -

800 g skinless salmon divided into four fillets

1 Tbsp butter

⅓ cup maple syrup

¼ cup brown sugar

Cauliflower purée -

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

¾ cup cream

¼ cup chicken bouillon

2 tsp salt, divided

2 tsp thyme

3 garlic cloves, sliced

3 Tbsp olive oil

Asparagus -

1 bundle of fresh asparagus, trimmed

Pinch of salt

½ Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400℉. Evenly lay the cauliflower florets in the bottom of the baking pan. Sprinkle over the top one teaspoon of salt, 2 teaspoons of thyme, garlic slices, then 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. When the cauliflower is tender and a slight golden colour begins to appear, remove the pan from the oven.

Step 2

While the cauliflower bakes, heat the maple syrup and brown sugar on medium heat for 3 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat.

Step 3

Liberally apply the maple syrup mixture to each fillet with a pastry brush, setting each on a piece of parchment paper until ready to sear.

Step 4

Heat the skillet on medium-high with ½ tablespoon of olive oil. Add the asparagus pieces and a pinch of salt, and gently stir the asparagus with a heat-resistant spatula for 2 minutes - remove from heat.

Step 5

Heat a skillet on medium-high with one tablespoon of butter. Add each fillet to the skillet, and sear both sides for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the salmon to rest.

Step 6

Pour the roasted cauliflower florets, garlic pieces, cream and bouillon into the blender. Pulse just until the cauliflower has broken down but not liquified. This recipe calls for a more rustic blend. Salt to taste.

Step 7

Plate all of the elements and serve!