Michele Bogle Raspberry sorbet and frozen goat cheese parfait recipe

‘Tis the season for vibrant fruit from the market. Dorval Crossing’s Civitan Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays until November for you to enjoy the freshest produce from Oakville’s farmers market.

Because raspberries are in season, they make a perfect summer indulgence as a refreshing sorbet alongside a frozen goat cheese parfait as part of this month’s quick and easy dessert recipes.

This unlikely trio of dessert ingredients comes together as a most surprisingly delicious palate-pleaser. The sweet raspberry complements the goat cheese that hosts a slightly detectable hint of basil, finished by the light but earthy saltiness of the black olive tuile. This dessert offers a bounty of flavours for your mouth to enjoy.

Raspberry Sorbet and Goat Cheese Parfait Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 40 min, 3 hrs to set YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Four 3-inch moulds, hand mixer, blender, strainer, mixing spoon, small saucepan, medium saucepan, silicone mat, measuring cup, whisk, medium heat-proof mixing bowl, medium mixing bowl, small sealable container, cooling rack, small mixing bowl, spatula, cooking spray or oil

Ingredients

Sorbet -

5 cups raspberries

1 ½ cups sugar

2 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup water

1 tsp vanilla

Parfait -

⅓ cup goat cheese

1 Tbsp dried basil

1 egg

1 egg yolk

¼ cup sugar

⅔ cup cream

Tuile -

2 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ Tbsp butter

⅓ cup black olives

Instructions

Sorbet -

Step 1

Create a purée in the blender with 1 cup of water and raspberries.

Step 2

Over a mixing bowl, press the raspberry mixture through the strainer with the back of the mixing spoon. Discard the seeds.

Step 3

Add ¾ cup of sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice to the purée in the bowl. Whisk until the sugar has dissolved.

Step 4

Transfer the sorbet to a resealable container and freeze for 2 hours or until the parfait is also frozen.

Parfait -

Step 1

Fill a medium saucepan one-third full with water. Place the pan over medium heat and bring the water to a simmer.

Step 2

Whisk together the egg, egg yolk and a ¼ cup of sugar in a medium heat-proof mixing bowl, then set the mixing bowl over the simmering water.

With a hand mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until they are light and fluffy for approximately 3 minutes.

Remove the bowl from the heat and allow the mixture to cool.

Step 3

In a medium mixing bowl, whip the cream with the hand mixer for 5 minutes until soft peaks are achieved. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Step 4

Use cooking spray or lightly grease the moulds.

In a small mixing bowl, smooth out the goat’s cheese with a spoon and evenly incorporate the basil. Blend the egg mixture into the goat cheese, then carefully fold the egg and cheese mixture into the whipped cream.

Spoon the blend evenly into four moulds, and freeze for 2 to 3 hours.

Tuile -

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Step 2

In a blender, combine the black olives, butter, sugar, 1 tablespoon of water and flour until a smooth paste is achieved. Add ½ a teaspoon of water if the consistency is too thick to pour.

Pour 6 to 8 thin rounds of batter on the silicone mat, three inches apart, in a desired shape. Bake for 13 minutes.

Place tuiles on a cooling rack and allow to cool completely before plating.

Plate components. Serve immediately, and enjoy!

