Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese frosting

The recipe of the week is in recognition of Canada’s Emancipation Day, August 1, a day that reminds us of where we were, where we have come and where we should never have been.

This cake is very moist and not very sweet, with a hint of chocolate. The sweet tanginess of the cream cheese frosting gives this dessert a perfect balance of flavours.

The secret to any moist cake recipe is the use of vegetable oil in place of butter. The ratio is not 1:1, so always review a recipe first.

Tip 1: To avoid lumps, ensure that the cream cheese and butter are at room temperature before preparing the frosting.

Tip 2: No buttermilk, no worries. Just add 1 tablespoon of vinegar for every cup of milk required and let sit while you organize other ingredients.

Red Velvet Cake Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 1 hr and 20 min YIELDS 8 to 10

Equipment

3 - 9 inch cake pans, spatula, cake tester, standup or hand mixer, medium-sized mixing bowl, measuring cup, frosting knife

Ingredients

Cake

3 cups flour

3 cups sugar

3 Tbsp cocoa

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup of hot coffee

1 1/2 tsp vinegar

3 eggs

3 tsp vanilla

1 to 2 oz red food colouring (based on preferred, coloured intensity)

½ cup fruit (of your choice, for finishing)

5 mint leaves (optional for finishing)

Cream Cheese Frosting

6 - 8 oz blocks of cream cheese, room temperature

1 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3 tsp vanilla

6 cups icing sugar

Directions

Frosting

Step 1

With a mixer, gradually combine cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth.

Step 2

Slowly incorporate icing sugar and mix until there are no lumps. Refrigerate and let set for an hour.

Cake

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 325. Prepare cake pans.

Step 4

In a medium bowl combine all dry ingredients except sugar.

Step 5

In a mixer combine sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla and food colouring.

Step 6

Slowly add hot coffee and vinegar.

Step 7

Incorporate dry ingredients into wet only until combined. Do not overmix.

Step 8

Pour batter evenly into cake pans—Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. When the cake tester comes out with crumbs clinging to it, it’s ready. Let cool completely before frosting.

Step 9

Trim and level cake pieces before stacking. Frost, decorate with fruit and mint leaves, then serve!