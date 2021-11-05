George's Square Veterans' Memorial 3

M Painchaud

George's Square Veterans' Memorial

Remembrance Day 2021 ceremonies in Oakville

Oakville has several Remembrance Day ceremonies, which start on Sunday in Bronte.

After only being able to virtually honour those who gave their lives for our freedoms last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we are able to attend Remembrance Day services virtually or in person. There are three services that take place in Bronte, Old Oakville, and north Oakville. Here is the information you need.

  