Remembrance Day 2021 ceremonies in Oakville

After only being able to virtually honour those who gave their lives for our freedoms last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we are able to attend Remembrance Day services virtually or in person. There are three services that take place in Bronte, Old Oakville, and north Oakville. Here is the information you need.
Nov 7, 2021 10:45 AM - 11:15 AM
Bronte Remembrance Service 2021
Bronte Legion to host the 2021 Remembrance Service the Sunday prior Nov. 11, physical distancing and masks are requested.
Nov 11, 2021 10:50 AM - 11:15 AM
Oakville Remembrance Day 2021 Ceremony - Live Streamed
Recognizing that not all community members can attend or yet feel comfortable in larger gathers due to COVID concerns, the Town of Oakville will live stream the Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph in George's Square.
Nov 11, 2021 10:50 AM - 11:15 AM
Remembrance Day 2021 Ceremony - Downtown Oakville
George’s Square Memorial and Cenotaph
Oakville's main Remembrance Day Ceremony takes place at the Cenotaph located in George's Square in Olde Oakville.
Nov 11, 2021 10:50 AM - 11:15 AM
Remembrance Day 2021 Ceremony - North Oakville
The North Oakville Remembrance Day ceremony features a proper service with local community leaders and emergency service personal.
