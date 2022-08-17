Adonis offers delectable Mediterranean fair

× Expand Adonis Restaurant Chicken Souvlaki at Adonis Restaurant

Adonis Restaurant is another gem tucked away in a residential part of Oakville. Faithful, local patrons have frequented this eatery since the restaurant opened in 2006. Adonis has been receiving various Reader’s Digest Awards every year since their inception, as well as numerous other awards from Google and Trip Advisor.

Bob and Sonia Khouri brought with them to Canada, generations of restaurant experience and their Lebanese/Armenian infused flavour influences. They built what is a well-respected family-run business.

Their foods are all prepared on-site – served fresh. Ingredients are sourced in Canada, offering Grade A quality meats to their customers.

Kerry, their daughter who is hands-on in the kitchen, proffers, “We only serve food that we’d eat ourselves. It has to be of high-quality standards. Leftover food isn’t reheated and used again. It’s always fresh.”

Entrées range from $15 to $36. All of the dishes are Sonia’s own personal recipes, with flavours unlike those experienced at other Mediterranean eateries.

Their Chicken Shawarma falls apart in your mouth. The Lamb Kebabs are prepared to a perfect medium rare, which is near impossible without the cook's unwavering attention. The rice, I can’t explain. If you were served a bowl of it and nothing more, you’d ask for more. The potatoes are not prepared in lemon but rather with a light tomato base that pairs exquisitely with lamb.

The final accoutrement that enhances or can ruin a Greek or Mediterranean dish is the Tzatziki Sauce. Where to start. Adonis makes their own yogurt – not too tart; completely mild. Then they add the perfect amount of garlic that isn’t overpowering, with what I believe to be a hint of lemon to an already delicious blend.

On the menu, will you find just one dessert – Baklava. After all of the heavy food, let’s be honest, Baklava is all you need to complete your meal. The delicate little rolls wrap up like a sweet and nutty gift for your mouth – dipped in crushed pistachio. I couldn’t help but detect a hint of cinnamon.

The cuisine offered includes a fair selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Tragically Bob passed away in February of this year. Many will remember Bob as the very heart and soul of the restaurant, as well as all of its moving parts.

While the family adjusts to their great loss, the restaurant is open for curbside pickup only, and patrons are welcome to enjoy their order on the front patio. Check the website for shortened hours of operation.

Adonis has food fit for the Gods. Patrons have always been met with hospitality and kindness as if they were family. To honour their father’s legacy, his children will continue to give the same warmth, welcome and highest quality of food standards that their father has for the past 16 years.