Rhubarb makes a brief appearance every year, and in May it’s at its freshest in Southern Ontario. Oakville’s Dorval Crossing Civitan Farmers Market welcomes you to try their fresh produce every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm until the end of November.

Rhubarb with strawberry is the perfect pairing of tart and sweet to tantalize the palate as a pastry, pie, or over vanilla ice cream on a hot day.

To celebrate this overlooked fruit, here is a recipe that showcases its flavour while combining it with favourite ingredients for everyone to savour. This tart holds a layer of rhubarb and strawberry compote atop a silky smooth vanilla cheesecake; finished with fruit-infused meringue with berries. Enjoy!

Rhubarb and Strawberry Tart Recipe

PREPARATION TIME 2 h 30 min YIELDS 12

Equipment

tart molds, 2 baking pans, baking sheet, hand held or stand up mixer, 2 saucepans, parchment paper, aluminum foil

Ingredients

Tart shell Cheesecake

4 1/2 cups graham crumbs 16 oz cream cheese (room temperature)

1 cup butter ⅔ cup sugar

2 Tbsp sugar 1 pinch salt

Rhubarb and Strawberry Compote 1 Tbsp vanilla

2 cups chopped 2 large eggs (room temperature)

and peeled (optional) rhubarb ⅔ cup sour cream

2 cups sliced strawberries Meringue

12 small strawberries whole 2 fresh egg whites

24 blueberries ½ cup sugar

1/4 cup sugar ¼ tsp cream tartar

1 Tbsp lemon juice 4 tsp rhubarb and strawberry purée

2 packages gelatin powder

1/2 cup cold water

Directions

Tart Shell

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and remove from heat. Add sugar and graham crumbs to melted butter.

Step 3

Place parchment paper on a baking pan. Arrange molds on the baking pan. Spoon equal amounts of graham crumb mixture into molds and firmly press the bottom and sides to a ⅛-inch thickness. Bake for 7 minutes. Leave on the baking pan to cool.

Filling

Step 1

Reduce temperature to 325℉. Place a pan with 3 inches of water on the bottom rack of the oven while preparing the filling.

Step 2

Into a stand up or hand held mixer, add the cream cheese and blend for 4-5 minutes on medium speed, until smooth.

Step 3

While the mixer is still running, slowly add the sugar to cream cheese and mix for another 4-5 minutes until lighter in colour.

Step 4

Then without stopping the mixer, beat in 1 egg at a time for an additional minute creating aeration to your batter.

Step 5

Reduce the speed and add the sour cream until well blended, stopping once to scrape down the sides and bottom to ensure that all of the ingredients have been fully incorporated.

Step 6

Spoon the mixture into the shells until just below the edge. Bake for 25 minutes or until there is no jiggle in the centre of each cake. Turn the oven off. Set a piece of aluminum foil lightly on top to avoid browning, and let the cheesecake remain in the oven to cool down. When completely cool, cover the baking pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate while preparing the toppings.

Compote

Step 1

Add sliced strawberries, rhubarb, lemon and sugar to a medium saucepan. Bring to a slow boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a medium-sized bowl mix gelatin and water together. Let bloom for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Strain 4 teaspoons of compote into a small bowl to use as puree for meringue.

Step 4

Press plastic wrap firmly along the bottom and sides of a baking pan(s) large enough to make cutouts of your molds. Thoroughly combine remaining warm compote and gelatin together. Pour mixture onto the pan; spreading it evenly into a ⅛-inch to ¼-inch thickness. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Meringue

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200℉.

Step 2

Add egg whites, cream of tartar and salt to a hand held or stand up mixer. Beat on high until frothy.

Step 3

Slowly add sugar and beat on high until fluffy peaks form.

Step 4

With a spatula gently fold in purée, just until blended.

Step 5

Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. Fill the piping bag with meringue mixture and pipe 12 designs onto the sheet; within the size of the molds used. Ruffle icing tip #125 was used in the image. Bake for 1 hour. Turn the oven off and leave the sheet inside an additional hour for the meringues to dry out.

Assembly

Step 1

Gently remove tarts from their molds and use one to make compote cutouts. Trimming required. Place your trimmed cutouts on top of the cheesecake, followed by meringue pieces and remaining fresh fruit.