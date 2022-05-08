× Expand River 16

“We want to create an atmosphere and dining experience at River 16 Restaurant & Lounge that makes you feel like you’re having a proper night out, whether for a romantic occasion or just because you deserve it,” shares Sam Abugosh.

Michele Bogle

Restaurateur Nash Bakri approached long-time friend and businessman Sam Abugosh about a restaurant space in Oakville in, the summer of 2021. Each had toyed with the idea of working together in the past. When the opportunity arose, both men agreed that a location in Oakville checked all the boxes.

In August 2021 the locale was secured. Abugosh and Bakri took no time redesigning the space from its previous family-friendly setting to a mix of vintage and modern decor, though the pieces are all new. The gold seating and walls give you a throwback vibe; the floors have a vintage finish, and the tables, modern in design. Together the decor marries well into a subtle luxe backdrop adding the right ambience for a well-deserved and sumptuous meal.

When Bakri and Abugosh scoped out the location they both immediately agreed that the town of Oakville gave them that European energy. Watching passersby walking their dogs and strolling side-by-side, they noticed how seemingly filled with the joy of being part of their surroundings the residents are. With its old-world charm, the men decided then that the menu should have a Mediterranean/international appeal.

By March 2022 the 3,400 square foot space with seating inside for 110 people was ready to open. River 16 Restaurant appetizer options range from $9 to $23; salad choices from $14 to $16; and a mouth-watering selection of entrées offered at $23 to $69.

Using ethically sourced food from local farms, Chef George also presents vegan and vegetarian dishes, packed full of goodness; some of which have already become River 16’s signature delights. A salad aptly named after the restaurant has an exotic combination of finely chopped fresh vegetables and nuts with the right number of raisins and strawberries; giving the mixture a touch of sweetness that elicits a smile.

The Dynamite Shrimp is an understandable favourite; coated in River 16’s version of Dynamite sauce. This tasty appetizer doesn’t disappoint.

The excellent selection of entrées to choose from falls In line with the international appeal. The menu offers pan-seared duck, seafood bouillabaisse, filet mignon, grilled chicken, crusted lamb lollipops, maple glazed salmon, and more.

You’ll find Bakri and Abugosh at River 16 every day, ensuring high standards of service, and good quality of food for their customers.

As the weather turns warmer, they welcome you to enjoy their outdoor patio seating, in order to take in the same beautiful view of life going on in Oakville, that drew them to this location.

Bakri handles the day-to-day details about food quality, service and menu; Abugosh the business details. Together, both men hope that they deliver the recipe for success.

River 16 Restaurant & Lounge

234 Lakeshore Road East

Oakville, Ontario L6J 1H8

905-338-9937

Email: [email protected]