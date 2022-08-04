Reasons why Riyasat Restaurant is one of the best

× Expand Riyasat Restaurant Riyasat Indian Restaurant & Bar

I needed to know why Riyasat Restaurant is rated as one of the best Indian food restaurants in Oakville. Open only since May of 2019, the restaurant was featured in the fall 2019 edition of The Canadian Bazaar and seemed to tick all the boxes for foodies and respected restaurant aggregators.

Michele Bogle Because I Love It! Butter Chicken at Riyasat Oakville

Here is what I found.

The inside is spacious enough to host weddings. The decor is tastefully done with just the right amount of gold accenting the walls. The ceiling design gives the illusion of eating beneath the stars.

When asked what they thought sets Riyasat apart from the others, both owner Mukesh Sharma and assistant Jyotsna agreed that it was the “flavours”.

Chef Ramesh Sharma, originally from India, creates not only the most authentic Indian food but adds distinctive flavours to his dishes.

Michele Bogle Old Deli ka Lamb Korma at Riyasat Oakville

Because I Love It! is their appropriately named butter chicken. The twist? In place of honey, the delectable base has cashews added, giving the sauce and chicken a perfect balance.

The Lamb Palak has spinach infused into the curry, and their Chicken Vindaloo is a distinctively hot chicken dish made from a Portuguese recipe.

When you take that first mouthful of the Old Deli ka Lamb Korma, whether religious or not, the taste is divine.

The combination of ingredients in this dish is indescribable, with an added spicy kick on the finish. Topped only by the melt-in-your-mouth lamb pieces, which can be perfectly paired with rice or the delightfully light Butter/Basil/Garlic/Naan that you won’t want to share.

For those who love a fiery impact, Laal Maas is a spicy mutton curry that will certainly wake you up.

Michele Bogle Garlic Naan at Riyasat Oakville

Riyasat is a family-run business. Jyotsna shared that the owners treat the staff like family and are exceptionally generous. No wonder servers Jyotsna and Gur̭inder couldn’t have been lovelier and, without pause, jump in when needed to help Chef Sharma with special occasions.

Much of the business is done catering large events in the GTA, Halton, Hamilton and as far as London.

Mukesh and his partners became restaurateurs ten years ago, with a banquet hall in India and a restaurant under the same name in Oslo, Norway.

One month ago, they opened an Etobicoke, Ontario location and hope to open a banquet hall in Brampton in the next six months.

I felt like family for the brief time that I was there. Next time you eat out, try some comforting food at Riyasat. They’ll make you feel at home. Dinner entrees range from $22 to $24, with vegetarian options for $15 to $17.

Riyasat is located in Downtown Oakville at 263 Lakeshore Road East.