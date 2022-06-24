It’s Back – Rotary's Oakville Family Ribfest 2022

It is time to kick off the summer of 2022!

"Oakville Family Ribfest is celebrating its 10th year and its second year in a drive-thru style. We appreciate the support from our sponsors, like Sheridan College, which is key to our ability to present this event. Rotary hopes to return to the more traditional in-person festival in 2023." said co-chair Bent Fink-Jensen.

Rotary's Oakville Family Ribfest is a drive-thru-style event at Sheridan College. Beginning at noon on Friday, June 24, the Ribfest will be open to vehicles until 8 p.m., and on Saturday (June 25) and Sunday (June 26), times will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Delicious ribs and other offerings will be available, rain or shine!

Before the Ribfest begins, be sure to see the menus of our excellent 'Ribbers' - Brickyard BBQ, Crazy Canuck Smokers, Gator BBQ and Route 55 BBQ, as well as our other food vendors on www.oakvillefamilyribfest.com.

Which Ribs Should We Buy?

The 4 Ribbers have a distinctive taste for their product. This is what they have to say:

Brick Yard BBQ

If you are looking for that authentic Jerk from Boston Bay, Jamaica, then we are the Ribber for you! Modified for the North American market, our family-made Jerk recipe has delighted thousands from festival to festival!

Crazy Canuck Smokers

EH! Crazy Canuck Smokers is one of Ontario's Original Six Rib teams, established in 1995. We cook slow and low southern BBQ with a Canadian flare. With more than 300 awards for BBQ, you can't go wrong with our food.

We Are the Saucy Ones!

Gator BBQ

Home of the original deep south BBQ since 1983, Gator BBQ is proud of its slow cooking matched with a sweet, tangy and smokey sauce. We've won prize after prize!

Where the Hog Meets the Log

Route 55 BBQ

We always say, "Put some South in your mouth! It's kind of a pig deal." Only Route 55 has the true smooth southern smoke. If you are looking for the real deal, we're the one.

What Else is There to Eat?

We have two other food vendors available to guests after picking up their ribs.

Ontario Corn Roasters

This is the place to get your roasted corn, that large lemonade and that jumbo roasted yam! What great additions to those perfectly cooked Ribs!

Donkey Kone

Time for something sweet? So many choices, from slushies to banana boats to choose. The perfect beginning or end to any Rib dinner

Location of Oakville Family Ribfest

Rotary's drive-thru Ribfest is easy to find and approach. South of Upper Middle Road, and north of the QEW, the entrance is off Trafalgar Road. Turning onto Sheridan College Drive, vehicles will follow the signage and loop near the Sheridan Theatre.

× Expand Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

How it works

As vehicles reach the Ribfest entrance, they will receive a menu for our four Ribbers and the other two food vendors.

While waiting to place your order, there will be an opportunity to tap and give a $5.00 donation to Rotary and receive a water bottle. Well-crafted pine Birdboxes will also be for sale for only $30.

As a primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar, the previous Oakville Family Ribfests have raised monies to support various community and international projects.

On June 15, the Rotary Clubs of Oakville gave $64,000 in education awards to deserving Oakville students to help them pursue their post-secondary goals.

Nobody likes to wait in line, so we decided to bring the fun and entertainment to you. Ribfest Radio will be found at 87.9 on your FM dial. Check the signage as you enter via Sheridan College Drive.

Once your vehicle order is taken, you will be directed to the pick-up line for the Ribber of your choice.

After paying for and receiving your order, you may also stop at our other food vendors - Ontario Corn Roasters and Donkey Kone - before exiting the Ribfest area on Ceremonial Drive.

All attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Check www.oakvillefamilyribfest.com for information and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Why is Ribfest a Drive-Thru Event Again?

Planning and holding a Ribfest is a significant undertaking and requires a lot of time and resources. We start planning the next year's event almost as soon as the previous one is finished. Given the uncertainty about COVID-19 and potential new variants, we felt it was prudent to plan this year's Ribfest as a drive-thru event. We had to consider the safety of our customers, volunteers and vendors.

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

Help Us Help the Birds at Ribfest

Buy a hand-crafted, pine bird-friendly bird house that is easy to install and will help the bird population in our community. You can pick one up at Ribfest with a $30.00 donation.

About Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar is a diverse group of people of varying ages and from all walks of life; professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees, parents, and grandparents who are united in their commitment to the Rotary ideal; of 'Service above Self.'

They share a common purpose to make a difference in the community and to create lasting positive change locally and around the world. An active group of volunteers raises money so they can give it all away, and Rotarians have a lot of fun doing that! For more information about RCOT, go to www.rotaryoakville.ca.