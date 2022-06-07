Rotary’s Oakville Family Ribfest returns for a 2nd year in a Drive-Thru Style

× Expand Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

Kick off your summer in Oakville on June 24-26 at Rotary’s Drive-Thru Oakville Family Ribfest. The Oakville Trafalgar Rotary charitable service club organizes this free summer drive-thru event. This year features ribs from four Ribbers – Crazy Canuck Smokers, Gator BBQ, Brick Yard BBQ and Route 55 BBQ.

The Ribfest is an excellent opportunity for volunteers to help give back to their community. Volunteer roles are posted on oakvillefamilyribfest.com

When and where: June 24-26, 2022, at the Trafalgar Road Campus of Sheridan College, 1430 Trafalgar Rd., Oakville, ON, L6H 2L1 (three blocks north of the QEW).

All profits from the Ribfest support Rotary’s work to help those in need, both locally and internationally. “Oakville’s only Ribfest is a great way to enjoy the start of summer while you help Rotary help others,” says co-chair Bent Fink-Jensen.

“This year’s drive-thru Ribfest will begin at noon on Friday, a first for our Oakville event,” said co-chair Ken Coulter. “Ribfest Radio will be broadcasting music from some of the great bands that have attended the event in the past.”

In addition to the Ribbers, Ontario Corn Roasters and Donkey Kone will be on hand to round out the menu with corn on the cob and ice cream.

Returning for the second year is the easy-to-use Tap & Give where patrons will have the opportunity to make a $5.00 donation and receive a free bottle of water. This is the tenth year that the Rotary club has put on the Ribfest and donations are a major component of the fundraising.

Rib orders will only be taken from vehicles.

Where does the money go?

Each year Rotary receives requests for funds to assist with community and international projects. During COVID Rotary purchased an intubation manikin for OTMH so that medical staff could practice procedures. Donations to assist with food security have been a mainstay of Rotary throughout the years.

On June 15th Rotary in Oakville will be providing education awards to 32 deserving high school students that will help them with expenses for post-secondary education.

What is Rotary?

Chartered in 1978, Oakville Trafalgar Rotary is one of more than 34,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide. The club’s members work to live up to Rotary’s ideal of “Service Above Self” in the community and around the globe.

Rotary clubs are open to people of all cultures and ethnicities and are not affiliated with any political or religious organizations.

Anyone is welcome to attend the noon-hour meetings, held in person and via video conference, and learn what the club is about.

For more details about Rotary’s Oakville Family Ribfest, visit www.oakvillefamilyribfest.com. ‘Like’ the event on Facebook (facebook.com/OakvilleFamilyRibfest), or follow Ribfest on Instagram (@oakvilleribfest),