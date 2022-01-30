The Running Trees by Amber McMillan: Book review

This month’s collection of short stories is not in the style of Anton Chekhov, that 19th century Russian magician of the short story - de riguer in many literary university courses.

Or even Canadian Alice Munro who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013 for ‘her mastery of the modern short story’.

Goose Lane Editions

The Running Trees is very modern, definitely unconventional and altogether distinctive.

McMillan’s 15 ‘conversations’ plunge the reader into slices of life as disparate as a cat trying to convince a fellow there are indeed ‘running trees’ - incidentally also the title of this slim volume.

Then there are the three separate stories of the strained meetings of a book club meeting to discuss an outsider’s memoir about their town and its residents.

Some stories are in the traditional narrative style while others have all the characteristics of phone conversations or, as in one story a rewound recording of a police interrogation.

What they have in common is the subtleties in the way they reveal how each character reacts to manipulation, responsibility and even abandonment.

Surprising they are; conventional they are not; but if you are a connoisseur of the short story and are looking for something very different, give this volume a try. If, however, like many readers, the short story genre is somehow unsatisfying you might well find this collection to your taste.

Dip into this slim volume and you will realize many contain the hallmarks of snippets overheard at the bus stop or the dentist’s waiting room where conventional resolution is neither expected nor provided. Except that in the best of this collection, the author subtly reveals the inevitable outcome along the way.

The Running Trees began life as a thesis for her master of fine arts in creative writing at the University of British Columbia. CBC Books has named it one of its works of fiction to watch for.

Goose Lane Editions Amber McMillan

About Amber McMillan

McMillan is also the author of The Woods: A Year on Protection Island, an honest memoir of the time McMillan, her husband and their young daughter spent on the island located between Gabriola island and Nanaimo, BC. The experience proved more contentious than they had imagined. Could this experience be the inspiration behind the three-part story titled The Book Club, Acts 1-111?

Amber McMillan now lives in New Brunswick where she is an instructor at the University of New Brunswick teaching The Evolving Publishing Environments.

She has also published a collection of poetry titled We Can’t Ever Do This Again. Her work has also appeared in PRISM international, Arc Poetry Magazine and the Walrus.

Book Information

The Running Trees; publication date: Sept. 7, 2021; publisher: Goose Lane Editions; author: Amber McMillian; pages: 224; price: $19.75