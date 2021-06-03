Ryan Huang - Oakville musical child prodigy achieves international acclaim

“My husband and I weren’t always related to the world of music. We were involved in business. So when my son was three and half years old and came up to me saying he wants to learn the piano, I had no idea what to expect.”

These are the words of Annie Huang - co-founder of the Canada Academy of Music & Arts, Oakville resident, and mother of wonder kid and child pianist prodigy Ryan Huang.

“I didn’t take it that seriously at the time, so I bought him a child’s piano to get started. I was a busy executive, mostly occupied with things in my corporate life until we moved to Canada. That is when things really started to change, and Ryan really began his life as a musician."

If you are wondering who Ryan Huang is, here are the facts. Ryan is a ten-year-old child whose musical talent has been making waves since he was a five-year-old. He boasts several musical accomplishments, including:

Grand Prize winner of the Canadian Music Competition.

International youth music competition winner in Poland Youth Chopin, Euregio, Jeune Chopin, and more!

Orchestral performances in China, Canada, and Italy

Several Carnegie Hall performances in the main hall

Above all, he is a trailblazer with a mission to impact the world with his music, determination and messages. Ryan began his music journey in China but has presently made Canada his home. Now, he attends Maclachlan College.

The Great White North

When Ryan turned five, he moved to Canada with his parents and sister. Although he speaks fluent Mandarin and was at home in China, his family moved to North America, embarking on a new adventure. His first full-length solo concert, ‘Sounds of Summer,' was held in Shanghai Symphony Hall, one of China's most prestigious concert halls.

× Expand Ryan Huang Photo courtesy of Michael Yao.

“We came here, and our first year mostly consisted of Ryan getting used to the new environment. As people interacted with Ryan, they started to know him on a more personal level. The one thing I was told consistently was that he had a gift for music and should look for a more professional teacher,” commented Mrs. Huang.

This advice led Annie Huang to Dr. Olga Chichova - a teacher who possessed many years of experience and finesse. Over twenty of Chichova's students won top prizes in the national finals, and many played at Carnegie Hall. Her teaching excellence, combined with her philosophies on music and life, makes her a coveted teacher.

Mrs. Huang reached out to Dr. Chichova and asked her to assess Ryan's talent. After speaking with Ryan, Chichova discerned his innate musical acuity and moved him to the front of her multi-year waiting list. It was the start of his musical journey.

By the time Ryan was six and a half years old, he was invited to the Peel Music Festival and played in the Rose Musical theatre. This was his very first performance in a grand theatre.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Canada Academy of Music and Arts.

At the age of seven, Ryan won the Canadian Music Competitions' grand prize for musicians aged 7-10 (all instruments). In the same year, he played at Carnegie Hall. In many international competitions, Ryan’s performance was noteworthy not just because he won another prize but also because he competed against musicians who attended the world's best music schools. Considering Ryan had to balance day school with rigorous piano practice, it was a nod to his musical talent. He has performed and placed in more than 50 international concerts.

Photo courtesy of Canada Academy of Music and Arts.

"To me, it's all about the music," explained Ryan, "People usually asked me how I can dedicate so much of my time to music without taking any breaks or relaxation. I answer that music is my relaxation and my way of shutting out the noise from the world around me. In fact, that is how I see competitions. It is not about beating others. It is about music. It's my life's joy, and I'm overjoyed to keep competing."

Ryan’s worldwide, winning streak continued until the pandemic hampered his journey. Setbacks included:

Invitations to play with an orchestra in Montreal at a highly prestigious music competition being cancelled. (Ryan was one of the five young musicians invited globally)

Scheduled orchestra performances globally being cancelled or postponed, including tour performances throughout China and an opportunity with the Moscow Symphony Orchestra.

General adjustment to a world where Ryan cannot share his gifts on stage.

Photo Courtesy of Annie Huang Ryan Huang Photo courtesy of Canada Academy of Music and Arts.

Ryan Huang - Wonder Kid - and regular Oakville kid

While Ryan has exceptional talent - he is also a regular Oakville youngster who attends Maclachlan College. Ryan is academically quite strong. John Hopkins University accepted him in their ‘Global Talent Search’ with their ‘High Honor’ award.

Ryan's additional creative interests include playing the violin, as he is in love with the sound, geared to participate in the Provincial Final this year for Level 9, the guitar, and recently the French Horn. Ryan also plays chess, competing in the annual North American Youth Chess tournament and hockey, where he plays house league every year, enjoying the game since the age of five.

Ryan has grown rather fond of Oakville. His mother asked him if he would like to move out, considering other top-tier private schools. Ryan always insisted on staying in Oakville. Annie is also fond of her neighbours with many pleasant anecdotes.

× Expand Ryan Huang Photo courtesy of Canada Academy of Music and Arts.

Annie Huang is extremely proud of Ryan's accomplishments. Inspired not just by how Ryan has engaged audiences, Mrs. Huang was motivated by one question - What if Ryan didn’t have a platform with someone like Dr. Olga Chichova so young? So, she partnered with Dr. Chichova to build a music academy with one vision: To forge a platform for musicians.

"There are many schools for young musicians. What defines our school is cultivating a relationship between a teacher and their student. We find that it is so important to do that as it helps students set higher standards, allows their talents to shine, and creates music in an environment that will nurture them, so they exceed expectations," said Annie.

Kaeli Mulvaney-Courtois, Ontario Certified Music Teacher and previous Sheridan College student also weighed in on the importance of a student and teacher relationship in music.”One of the best student and teacher relationships is a partnership that leans toward facilitation. Both parties are working towards the same goal, they put in the required effort, and they both work together to get there.”

Photo courtesy of Annie Huang Piano - Courtesy of Annie Huang The Canada Academy of Music and Arts invested in decoration and interior design including a recital hall designed for the kids, purchased the best of pianos such as those found in Carnegie Hall, and this allowed Chichova's philosophy of music in the education syllabus to ensure the school’s focus is on what’s most important - the music. Students have gone on to win incredible awards.

Canada Academy of Music and Arts is based in West Mississauga, and half of the students are from Oakville.

As a lasting thought - Annie remarked that it is a challenging time for all musicians, young and old, with all the ramifications of the pandemic.

“I think what’s most important is for people to appreciate musicians and their work when they are able. Even if the concerts are only online - make an effort to watch someone’s art, even if it is for a couple of minutes. Musicians' efforts and professions need to be recognized. They have a lot of virtual concerts that are free. Even just spending a couple of moments a day - support them," stated Annie.

To watch some of Ryan’s masterful performances (including him playing blindfolded), click here or check out the Canada Academy of Music and Arts for more from Annie and Olga, including virtual performances.