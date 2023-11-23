Recipe for Salmon Coulibiac

× Expand Michele Bogle Salmon Coulibiac recipe

This Salmon Coulibiac is dressed to impress. Wow your guests this holiday season with a whimsical presentation of this dish, sure to make a splash!

Michele Bogle Salmon Coulibiac

Originating in Russia, the pies were generally served on special holidays and filled with an array of ingredients like cabbage, potatoes, rice, varied types of fish, mushroom, hard boiled eggs and herbs.

Tavern and pub owners had their own unique combinations that often included wild game in place of fish.

In the nineteenth century, French chefs working in Russia brought the recipe home, modifying the ingredients and expanding its popularity.

The allure of the dish had become suitably fit for a king, at the very least a prince, as it was Prince Philip’s favourite in his time at the palace. HRH delighted in a purée of roasted garlic and red pepper drizzled around the

Michele Bogle Salmon Coulibiac

pie as a dip to enjoy the pastry with, rather than the conventional dill dressing.

The Salmon Coulibiac has since been likened to a fish version of the Beef Wellington, a prestigious dish quite simple to make.

There is a gamut of foods and herbs that pair well with Salmon to create joy for your palate. I hope that you enjoy the combination of flavours in this recipe.

Salmon Coulibiac Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 1 hr 20 min YIELDS: 4 to 6

Equipment

Cookie sheet, large spatula, cutting board, kitchen knife, 2 medium-sized saucepan, 1 saucepan lid, medium skillet, rollingpin, measuring cup, pastry brush, heat resistant spatula, small mixing bowl, ramekin

Ingredients

Salmon -

900 g or 2 lbs salmon, skin off

2 pastry sheets, thawed

3 hard boiled eggs, chilled and halved

1 lemon, 3 tablespoons reserved

¼ tsp salt

1 egg, raw

Rice -

2 cups long grain

⅓ cup wild rice

2 cups chicken bouillon

2 cups water

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ginger powder

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp salt

Spinach -

3 cups spinach

2 shallots, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp butter

Pepper -

1 red pepper, diced

1 Tbsp olive oil

Dash of salt

Dip -

½ cup yogurt

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp salt

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

3 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 Tbsp dill, optional

Instructions

Step 1

In a saucepan, add all of the rice ingredients. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir once. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until rice is tender. Give the mixture a final stir with a fork. Cover, remove from heat and allow to cool.

Note: allow each layer of this recipe to cool before placing in the puffed pastry. Keep the pastry cool until ready to use.

Step 2

In a small skillet, sauté the diced pepper in olive oil for 2 minutes. Add a dash of salt before sautéing. Remove from heat.

Step 3

On medium heat, melt the butter in a saucepan. Add the shallots and minced garlic. Stirring occasionally for 2 minutes, until the onion becomes translucent.

Add the salt and spinach, stirring frequently for 1 minute until the spinach has wilted. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 375℉.

On a clean surface, roll two sheets of pastry out to approximately 16 inches by 20 inches. The extra length can be trimmed for the tail. Carefully set the rolled pastry on the cookie sheet, longest length in the direction of the longest length of the cookie sheet.

Trim the fish to shape. Use the trimmings for the tail.

Determine the space that the fish will take on the pastry. Spoon the rice in that space, piling it evenly.

Spoon the red pepper over top.

Drain the excess moisture from the spinach mixture, then spoon the spinach in a layer above the red pepper.

Pat dry the salmon before salting. Carefully place the salmon atop all of the layers. Squeeze the juice of a lemon over the salmon.

On a cutting board, slice the eggs in half, vertically, and set the egg halves face down along the length of the salmon.

Grab the sides of the pastry and wrap everything into a snug bundle, careful not to create rips.

Use the remaining fish to fill pastry trimmings, that will form the tail. Allow enough pastry trimming for the fin.

In a ramekin or small bowl, whisk an egg. Apply the egg wash over the seams and entire body with a pastry brush to seal it together and to create a golden finish when baked. The egg wash will aid in repairing any rips and in attaching the tail and fin.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until the pastry is golden in colour. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Step 5

In a small mixing bowl, thoroughly combine all of the dip ingredients. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 6

Attempt to create slices down the middle of an egg for purposes of presentation. Enjoy!