Santa Claus Parade and Downtown Oakville's light display

It's that time of the year when Santa Claus makes his triumphant return to the streets of Oakville. He realized that we've had to scale down the festivities during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep everyone safe, but he is delighted to return in person on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"I'm so looking forward to seeing you again," said Santa with a sparkle in his eye. "The reindeer are ready to go, and the elves have been extra busy this year. Every child should have a wonderful present under the tree on Christmas morning."

Downtown Oakville's Christmas spirit

The Christmas festivities in Downtown Oakville start on Friday, Nov. 18. From 5:00 to 9:00 pm in Centennial Square, you can visit Santa in his cabin and enjoy a spectacular wonderland of lights and the traditionally trimmed Christmas tree.

CW Carolling Champions, the Sugar Plums, perform four shows of Christmas Classics (5:30, 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 pm) in Towne Square, where you'll get to see the 30-foot tall ribbon tree.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, complete with sleigh bells, will guide you through the historic shopping district.

After your wonderful evening in Downtown Oakville, you'll want to get to bed early so you can find the perfect spot to enjoy Oakville's traditional Santa Claus Parade on Saturday morning starting at 9:00 am.

Oakville Santa Claus Parade route

The parade route starts at Allan and Lakeshore Road East and travels along Lakeshore through Downtown Oakville over the bridge until it reaches Kerr Street. It then makes its way up Kerr Street through Kerr Village to Stewart Street. The parade takes about two hours from start to finish.

Parking & Transit for the Oakville Santa Claus Parade

Much of the parking around the parade route will not be available, so to make things easier, you can get to the Santa Claus Parade by catching a free shuttle from the Oakville GO. The Santa Shuttle will operate from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, dropping off riders at Trafalgar Park Community Centre (Kerr & Rebecca).

× Expand Town of Oakville Santa Claus Parade map and road closures for Nov. 19

Oakville News is proud to be a gold sponsor of the 2022 Oakville Santa Claus Parade.