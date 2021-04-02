Serena Ryder free concert thanks to Taste of Oakville

× Expand Better Now Serena Ryder

On Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m., the organizers of Taste of Oakville will host a free virtual concert featuring six-time Juno Award-winner Serena Ryder. The concert is a way to say thank you to all Oakville residents who have helped support local throughout the pandemic.

Serena Ryder is known for being a vocal powerhouse while tapping into her raw emotions through her lyrics and vocal ability. Ryder has the ability to light up stage or screen while connecting with her fans.

Along with being a dynamic performer, Ryder is also a mental health advocate which is highlighted in her most recent album “The Art of Falling Apart” which chronicles her journey from mental illness to wellness.

The concert will be streamed on Thankyouoakville.com. It is open to all Oakville residents, so be sure to spread the word to your friends, family and neighbours. Visit the website before April 10 and sign up for a reminder email that will be sent out prior to the concert.

“The community has really stepped up to support local business over the past year,” said Rebecca Edgar, executive director of Visit Oakville “We wanted to say thank you, come together as a community – even if that’s virtually – and celebrate that spirit of support.”

The Thank You, Oakville concert is presented by Visit Oakville, the Downtown Oakville, Bronte Village and Kerr Village BIAs, and the Oakville Chamber of Commerce, and is made possible with funding from the province's Reconnect Festival and Events program.

Share your concert experience with Visit Oakville online by tagging @VisitOakville in your posts and using the hashtag #ThankYouOakville.