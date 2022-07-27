Sharpe, Ernest “Lloyd” - 1929 to 2022

Sharpe family Ernest "Lloyd" Sharpe

Ernest “Lloyd” Sharpe passed away peacefully at Spencer House on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the age of 93.

Lloyd was born in Oakville on June 21, 1929, to parents James and Hazel Sharpe. Lloyd had one son, David (predeceased).

Lloyd participated as coach of David’s hockey teams as hockey was one of Lloyd’s passions. Lloyd was also a baseball umpire which he enjoyed for many years. He was forever a loyal fan of his blue-and-white Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lloyd was a long-time employee of St. Lawrence Cement, where he worked as a welder. Lloyd purchased his home in Severn Township in 1971, where he would spend his retirement among many kind neighbours who would become family to Lloyd.

Lloyd is survived by his daughter-in-law Nancy Sharpe, granddaughter Laura and great-grandchildren Austin and Dallas Rivers, also survived by siblings Margaret (Taylor), Rose (Botham), George, Herbert and Robert and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by siblings Agnus, Betty-Ann, Florence, Linda, Leonard, Gordon, and Thomas. Also, he was predeceased by his very special dogs, Casey and Pluto.

If desired, in memoriam, donations may be made to the SPCA and can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.

