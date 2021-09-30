Shawnee Kish performs at Oakville Centre tonight for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

× Expand Oakville Centre

A special show is being presented at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts tonight for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation: Two-spirit and Indigenous singer Shawnee Kish will be performing tonight in both a live show and free live-stream event.

The show is tonight, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. Paid tickets for both the in-person show and free online livestream are available online from the Oakville Centre's website.

The Oakville Centre has provided a description for tonight's show:

Shawnee Kish discovered music as medicine at a very early age. Born dreaming about being on stage and starting her journey toward a career in music at the age of 12, music has quickly become a source of self-empowerment for the Two Spirit soulful singer. Fuelling her with purpose and reason, making music has allowed Shawnee’s to stand tall in her personal strength and power.

Named the winner of CBC’s 2020 Searchlight talent competition, this fierce, powerhouse artist has been celebrated as one of North America’s Top Gender Bending Artists (MTV), named by Billboard as an Artist You Need To Know and continuously uses her music to empower.

This is one of several programs being run by the Town of Oakville for both today's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and Oakville's Culture Days. More information is available directly from the Oakville Centre.