Sheridan alumni bring home 18 Canadian Screen Awards

× Expand Sheridan College

Alumni of Sheridan College, whose Trafalgar Campus is based in Oakville, took home 18 Canadian Screen Awards at last week's awards ceremony, with 17 winners across 11 different categories.

Sheridan graduates from the Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design took home Canadian Screen Awards this year, recognizing their artistic and technical merit in Canadian English-language television and digital media productions.

Sheridan’s award-winning alumni from across the Faculty have a long history of success at the Canadian Screen Awards, earning multiple nominations and awards each year. For 2022, more than 60 grads were nominated.

"While some alumni continued to be on a winning trajectory for their consistently exceptional work on series such as Paw Patrol and Vikings," said the college, "new achievers added their names to the prestigious CSA honour list with their creativity and talent."

Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan’s President and Vice Chancellor, recognized the winners for their hard work and commitment to excellence.

"We are very proud of our graduates who are trailblazers across Canada’s media landscape, pushing the boundaries of their craft to generate outstanding work," said Morrison. "Their success inspires all our students and builds confidence, sending a strong message that talent and hard work are rewarded in the industry."

Alumni received awards in 11 categories. They are:

Stephen Evans (Animation ’01) for Best Direction, Animation, for Corner Gas Animated: Haunt for Dread October.

(Animation ’01) for Best Direction, Animation, for Corner Gas Animated: Haunt for Dread October. Felicity Justrabo (Advanced Television & Film ’16), the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for her work on Borealis.

(Advanced Television & Film ’16), the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for her work on Borealis. Toni Stevens (Media Arts ’85) and Pascale Leblanc (Animation ’13), Best Pre-School Program or Series, for PAW Patrol.

(Media Arts ’85) and Pascale Leblanc (Animation ’13), Best Pre-School Program or Series, for PAW Patrol. Timothy Muirhead (Media Arts ’98), Luke Dante (Media Arts ’16), Kyle Peters (Media Arts ’08), Ryan Ongaro (Media Arts ’12) and Patton Rodrigues (Media Arts ’12), Best Sound, Animation, for their work on PAW Patrol.

(Media Arts ’98), (Media Arts ’16), (Media Arts ’08), (Media Arts ’12) and (Media Arts ’12), Best Sound, Animation, for their work on PAW Patrol. Anne MacRae (Journalism, New Media ’12), Best History Documentary Program, How to Start a Revolution.

(Journalism, New Media ’12), Best History Documentary Program, How to Start a Revolution. Lucius Dechausay (Advanced Television & Film ’03), Best Web Program or Series, Fiction, 21 Black Futures.

(Advanced Television & Film ’03), Best Web Program or Series, Fiction, 21 Black Futures. Maria Gordon (Computer Animation’98) and Kieran McKay (Computer Animation ’09), Best Visual Effects, Vikings.

(Computer Animation’98) and (Computer Animation ’09), Best Visual Effects, Vikings. Ian Rankin (Media Arts ’92), Best Sound, Fiction, Vikings and The North Water.

(Media Arts ’92), Best Sound, Fiction, Vikings and The North Water. Philip H. Street (Animation ‘94) and India McAlister (Journalism-New Media ‘17), Best Production, Interactive, CBC Kids News Minecraft Back to School Special.

(Animation ‘94) and (Journalism-New Media ‘17), Best Production, Interactive, CBC Kids News Minecraft Back to School Special. David R. Evans (Media Arts ’00), Best Video Game Narrative, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown.

(Media Arts ’00), Best Video Game Narrative, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown. Anna Bigos (Media Arts ’04), Best Picture Editing, Factual, Arctic Vets.

The awards were presented in a nine-part series of genre-based virtual shows live-streamed throughout Canadian Screen Week 2022 from April 4-8, 2022.

You can learn more about this year's winners on the Sheridan College website.