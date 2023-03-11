Sheridan alumni receive 60+ Canadian Screen Award nominations

× Expand David Leyes, Courtesy of Marblemedia Canadian Screen Awards Blown Away Sheridan College

Sheridan graduates have earned 61 nominations for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, a recognition of their significant contributions to producing excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media.

The nominations cover a full range of genres, including news, documentary, sports, fiction and animated programming.

In addition to the alumni named on the ballot, Blown Away — the glass-blowing reality show featuring students from the Bachelor of Craft and Design (Glass) program as assistants — earned three nominations:

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

Best Direction, Reality/Competition

Best Sound in a Lifestyle, Reality or Entertainment production

Sheridan President and Vice Chancellor Dr. Janet Morrison says the breadth of work alumni are nominated for is a testament to the legacy of Sheridan’s programs in the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design, which have long prepared graduates to fuel Canada’s media landscape.

"Our graduates are leaders in screen-based industries who are consistently sought after by the best and biggest employers in the business," says Dr. Morrison.

"It is exciting — and an inspiration to our current students — to see them represented in such a broad range of nominations that demonstrate their expertise in specializations from sound editing to animation and acting."

The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a series of genre-based celebrations throughout Canadian Screen Week from Tuesday, April 11 to Friday, April 14, 2023.

The weeklong event culminates in the awards gala on Sunday, April 16 that will be broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem.

A full list of Sheridan's nominees can be found on Sheridan's website online here.