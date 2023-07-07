Sheridan alumni win eight 2023 Dora Awards

× Expand Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts

Alumni of Oakville's Sheridan College won eight Dora Mavor Moore Awards this year, recognizing the best of local professional theatre annually.

Sheridan alumni led the Musical Theatre Division at the 2023 Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented at the TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning in Toronto last week on June 27.

Graduates of the Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design had received 19 nominations for the Dora Awards, which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto. The awards, now in their 43rd year, honour the late Dora Mavor Moore — a beloved teacher, director, and champion of the performing arts.

Five of the eight wins this year honoured the work of Sheridan graduates in Bad Hats Theatre's Alice in Wonderland, with Victor Pokinko (Theatre and Drama Studies ’14) getting two awards for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding New Musical.

Tess Benger (Music Theatre ’09), hailed by critics as a "natural fit in the role" of Alice, received the award for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, while Matt Pilipiak (Performing Arts Prep ’10) won for Outstanding New Musical and Cameron Carver (Music Theatre '10) also won for Outstanding Original Choreography.

Hailey Gillis (Theatre and Drama Studies ’13) won two Doras – Outstanding Musical Direction and Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role – for The Shape of Home, and Vanessa Sears (Music Theatre ’15) received the award for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for Queen Goneril.

"We are incredibly proud to see our alumni gain recognition for their excellent work," said Donna Braggins, Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design this week. "They are an inspiration to our current students, and a testament to the impact Sheridan grads have on Canada's musical theatre industry."

Following is the list of Sheridan alumni nominated for the 2023 Dora awards:

Constant Bernard (Music Theatre ’11) - Outstanding Direction for Les Zinspiré.e.s: Dix-joncté.e.s

Dillan Meighan-Chiblow (Music Theatre ’13) - Outstanding Performance by an Individual for Bentboy

Starr Domingue (Music Theatre ’01) - Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for RETOLD

Hailey Gillis (Theatre and Drama Studies ’13) – Outstanding New Musical for The Shape of Home

Brian Kenny (Theatre Arts – Technical Production ’11) - Outstanding Sound Design/Composition for Fall On Your Knees Part Two: The Diary

Daniel Krolik (Theatre and Drama Studies ’00) - Outstanding New Play for Gay for Pay with Blake and Clay

Matt Pilipiak (Performing Arts Prep ’10) - Outstanding performance in a featured role for Alice in Wonderland

Paolo Santalucia (Theatre and Drama Studies ’11) - Outstanding New Play for PRODIGAL

Karen Scora (Theatre and Drama Studies ’19) - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for Bone Cage

Vanessa Sears (Music Theatre ’15) - Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Alice in Wonderland

Daniel Yeh (Music Theatre ’22) - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for Bentboy

Congratulations to all of this year's winners!