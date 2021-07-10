Sheridan's Digital Stage partnership project - Expanding the Canvas

× Expand Sheridan College SIRT researchers and motion capture performers at the Centre's virtual production facility

Sheridan’s Screen Industries Research and Training Centre (SIRT), in partnership with the National Ballet of Canada, the Royal Opera House, and the Canadian Opera Company, are applying new and innovative technologies within the performing arts sector giving artists the opportunity to collaborate anywhere on the globe.

Expanding the Canvas is the second phase of SIRT’s Digital Stage partnership project, which is supported through funding from the Canada Council for the Arts. Expanding the Canvas provides artists access to a technology they wouldn’t otherwise have, allowing them to elevate and explore new areas of their artistic and creative vision. Project participants will test various digital tools such as:

projection mapping

virtual reality

wearable technology

This will allow artists to explore their art forms in new ways and push the bounds of their creative vision.

"SIRT is thrilled to work with a wide range of content creators from a variety of artistic backgrounds," says David Dexter, Director of SIRT. "We are committed to making virtual production and technology innovation accessible to all industries. Expanding the Canvas is an excellent example of how the arts can be made more accessible through the use of innovative technology."

Helping artists access and explore emerging technologies will create endless possibilities for creators and artistic institutions. The intersection of technology and artistic expression is a new area of exploration for SIRT and allows the Centre to deepen its expertise and expand its reach. SIRT looks forward to the continued growth of accessible forms of technology for both artistic audiences and creators.

"We're delighted to be working with some remarkable collaborators and artists on this project," says Annette Mees, Head of Audience Labs at The Royal Opera House.

"New technology not only allows us to make innovative and exciting opera and ballet; it also to allows us to explore new ways of working across different countries. It’s been a privilege to work with such a diverse range of voices exploring new forms of opera and ballet and to support these artists during a very challenging time."

"We are grateful to the Canada Council for the Arts for supporting this forward-thinking initiative," adds Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada. "Expanding the Canvas allows for collaborative partnerships across a variety of disciplines, where artists can explore the possibilities of digital technology."

"The learnings from this work will help the performing arts sector take advantage of this technology as we look forward to a post-pandemic world. The National Ballet of Canada is proud to be a partner in this exciting project."