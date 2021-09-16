Sheridan grad Tahir Rana makes his feature directorial debut at TIFF 2021

Among all the great movies at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Sheridan College graduate Tahir Rana has been impressing audiences this week with the animated history film Charlotte, his directorial debut.

The movie brings to life "the true story of a German Jewish artist who defied incredible odds to create a masterpiece during World War II." The film had its world premiere on Monday this week at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre and features the voice of Oscar-nominee Keira Knightley as the title character.

Rana, who is a 2004 graduate of Sheridan's animation program, directed the film alongside filmmaker Eric Warin. But Rana isn't the only Sheridan grad in the film's credits: 19 Sheridan alumni from various programs at the school also helped make the movie:

"Completing a film like Charlotte would not have been possible without the focus and dedication of the countless artists who worked with us to realize our goal," said Rana. He also acknowledges Sheridan for having been a valuable talent incubator for the film.

"It is clear to me, from both having attended the school myself and recruiting the many alumni that I have over the years, that the education Sheridan provides its graduates is unparalleled with respect to supporting and fostering growth," he continues. "Sheridan always has been, and will remain, the premier destination from which elite artistic talent originates."

Charlotte is based on the remarkable story of Charlotte Salomon, a preternaturally gifted Jewish teenager who was forced to flee Germany after the Nazis seized power. Struggling to come to terms with her traumatic life, Charlotte produced over 1,000 paintings between 1941 and 1942 while hiding in the south of France.

She imagined her life as a “singspiel,” or “song-play,” with narration, dialogue, and vibrant, raw images. By the time of her death at Auschwitz at the age of 26, she’d left behind her extraordinary expressionist “Song-play”: Life? or Theatre?

The film has two more screenings this weekend, both in-person and for at-home streaming, with more details available here.

Ted Gervan, Dean of Sheridan’s Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design, says, "We’re incredibly proud to see our alumni bring important, powerful stories like Charlotte to TIFF. A remarkable story of resilience in the face of oppression, the film is an inspiration to our current students, and a testament to the impact Sheridan grads have in Canada’s film industry."

Sheridan graduates also contributed to three other films at TIFF, including My Puny Sorrows, Night Raiders and Dune. Thanks to Sheridan for additional material for this story.

Learn more about Charlotte and its remaining screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival here. The film screens in-person at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Friday, Sept. 17th at 11 a.m. and on TIFF Digital Cinema (available to stream at home from anywhere in Canada) on Saturday, Sept. 18th at 3 p.m. EST.