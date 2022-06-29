× Expand Michele Bogle Shrimp Fettuccine

Rumour has it that family restaurant owner Alfredo Di Lelio created fettuccine alfredo in Rome in 1908.

The new pasta gained international popularity in the 1920s when Hollywood stars Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford honeymooned there.

After tasting the fresh spin on pasta, they instantly loved it. Di Lelio shared the recipe with the newlyweds, who took it back to Hollywood. Word of it spread like wildfire, making it a massive hit in the U.S.

Fettuccine is such a versatile pasta, with endless possibilities of ingredients that can be used to complement it.

This recipe is simple enough to prepare for the family. Its pleasing colours make it a great dish to impress guests with.

Peppers from Roberts Farms

This week’s easy-to-make recipe includes vibrant, in-season peppers from Roberts Farms at the Civitan Farmers Market at Dorval Crossing.

It was great to see so many locals selecting their baskets of farm-fresh produce and homemade sauces.

Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only. Make a trip this weekend to give your dish that extra special flavour that only farm-to-table freshness can offer.

Shrimp Fettuccine Recipe

PREPARATION AND COOKING TIME 25 MINUTES YIELD 4 SERVINGS

Equipment

Large pot, strainer, large fry pan, cutting board, knife, heat resistant spatula.

Ingredients

6 cups spinach fettuccine

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup olive oil

3 coloured peppers diced

1 ½ cups Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp freshly ground pepper

2 cups shrimp

Directions

Step 1

Lightly sauté onion and peppers in a tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high for 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2

Add Worcestershire sauce, pepper, garlic and the balance of olive oil to the sautéed mixture. Cover for 5 minutes on medium heat.

Step 3

Place pasta in a pot of boiling water. Cook on medium-high for 3 minutes. Drain and rinse.

Step 4

Add shrimp to the sauce—cover for 1 minute on medium-high.

Step 5

Add pasta to the sauce and gently combine. Serve and enjoy!