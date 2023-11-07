× Expand Michele Bogle Silky Smooth Chocolate Ganache Cake Recipe

I don’t know about you, but I could watch ribbons of chocolate pour over a cake that I’m about to enjoy, for a long while.

This cake offers a beautiful presentation, and possesses a luxurious mouthfeel that makes you smile.

Preparation of holiday parties are about to begin. Every party-planner hopes each year to serve an elaborate and delicious dessert to their friends that tops the one from the year before.

× Expand Michele Bogle Chocolate Ganache Cake

The Chocolate Ganache Cake is created many different ways, and with a variety of accoutrements that offers balance to the rich chocolate taste.

For the true chocolate-lover, the cake in this recipe needs no fruit, or nuts added. The flavour balance of this chocolate ganache cake is enjoyed slowly, while tasting a richness and a divinely creamy texture.

Silky Smooth Chocolate Ganache Cake Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 2 hrs, including cooling time YIELDS: 10 to 12 pcs

Equipment

8-inch round cake pan, medium-sized saucepan, stand mixer, paddle attachment, parchment paper, spatula, measuring spoon, measuring cup, baking rack, tray, frosting knife

Ingredients

Cake -

½ cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

4 extra large eggs, room temperature

2 cups chocolate syrup

1 Tbsp vanilla

1 cup flour

Ganache -

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 ½ tsp instant coffee

Edible topping

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325℉.

Step 2

Butter and flour an 8-inch-round cake pan, then line the bottom with parchment paper.

Step 3

With a mixer on medium-high speed, cream the butter until light and fluffy.

Step 4

Lower the speed and add in the eggs, one at a time.

Step 5

Incorporate the chocolate syrup and vanilla to the mix.

Step 6

Finally, slowly pour in the flour and mix until just combined. Don’t overmix.

Step 7

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes, or until just set in the middle. Do not overbake.

Step 8

Let cool completely in the pan.

Step 9

Cook the heavy cream, chocolate chips and coffee in a saucepan, on medium-low until smooth, stirring constantly.

Step 10

Place the cake upside on a wire rack over a tray. Starting in the middle, pour the glaze over the top, ensuring that sides are thoroughly covered. Tilt the rack to level the glaze. Choose, before cooling, to smooth the finish with a frosting knife, or leave it for a glossier shine. Save the excess ganache that drains into the tray to use for another day. It makes a great topping for ice cream!

Step 11

Cool completely. Decorate and serve!