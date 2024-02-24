× Expand Michele Bogle Simply Delicious Sushi Cake Recipe Recipe

For those who enjoy a good California Roll and leave the assembly to the professionals, I say, "try this technique, it’s a piece of cake!"

We have become accustomed to the neatly wrapped sushi rolls at our favourite Japanese restaurant, or from a nearby grocery for a quick after work dinner.

Those rolls take some finessing to keep them from falling apart. Do we really need to eat it in a mouth-sized wagon wheel shape? If all of the components are present in layers arranged in one generous slice, it’s equally as delicious, isn’t it?

This recipe is so simple that you’ll want to make it often. You can create variety by exchanging proteins. It looks great for entertaining friends, and it’s healthy!

Simply Delicious Sushi Cake Recipe

Recipe by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 2 hrs YIELDS: 4 to 6

Equipment

Bundt cake pan, medium saucepan with lid, plastic wrap, cutting board, paring knife, measuring cup, measuring spoons, medium-sized mixing bowl

Ingredients

Sushi Cake

1 ½ cups calrose rice, uncooked

453 g crab meat, imitation

1 pkg nori

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced

2 avocados, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp black sesame seeds

Japanese Mayonnaise

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Spicy Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp tabasco sauce

¼ cup Frank's Red Hot Sauce

Instructions

Step 1

Pour the rice into a saucepan with 2 cups of water. Let it soak for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Turn the heat on the saucepan to medium-high. As the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, stir once with a fork, and cover for 15 minutes.

With a fork, give the rice a final stir, cover the rice and remove from heat to sit for an additional 10 minutes

When the 10 minutes are complete, gently stir in the black sesame seeds and allow the rice to cool with the lid removed while preparing the accompanying ingredients.

Step 3

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix together the ¼ cup of mayonnaise, sugar, rice vinegar, and lemon juice.

Step 4

Chop the crab meat finely, and incorporate it into the mayonnaise mixture.

Step 5

Line the bundt cake pan with plastic wrap, with overhang.

Step 6

In a large measuring cup, combine the ½ cup of mayonnaise, tabasco sauce, and Red Hot Sauce. Chill until needed.

Note: This ratio of ingredients in this recipe results in a mild spicy mayonnaise. Adjust to taste.

Assembly

Step 1

Spoon a third of the rice evenly into the bottom of the pan.

With a knife, cut two sets of curved bars from sheets of nori and set them on top of the rice in a ring shape.

Lay half of the cucumber slices over the nori, ensuring that the slices touch the outer edge of the pan.

Lay half of the avocado slices on top of the cucumber slices, ensuring that the slices touch the outer edge of the pan.

Spoon half of the crab meat mixture down over the avocado, pressing it to the outer edge.

Repeat with a second layer.

Top with the last third of the rice. Cover with plastic wrap and press down firmly. Keep the cake covered with the plastic wrap and refrigerate the cake for 20 minutes.

When the cake has completely cooled, remove the plastic wrap from the top, set the serving dish upside down over the pan and turn the pan with the dish over. Carefully remove the pan, then plastic wrap. Serve and enjoy with drizzles of spicy mayo.