Spanakopita Triangles - Recipe

Spanakopita Triangles are a healthy alternative to finger food. These little parcels of goodness are jam-packed full of superfoods that the whole family can enjoy as snacks. They also make great appetizers for guests or a light lunch with a side salad.

I visited Oakville's Dorval Crossing Civitan Farmers Market this weekend, picking up some fresh bundles of richly coloured spinach, large, vibrant cherry tomatoes, onions and a healthy cucumber from Alderbrook Farm & Apiary.

Spanakopita is one of the most popular dishes in Greek cuisine. Most are accustomed to it presented as a savoury pie that might not easily fit into everyday meal plans. What if you could enjoy this delicious dish as a snack at any time throughout the day? What if it were so easy to make that you could eat this flavourful little three-bite morsel whenever the mood hit?

Below, you'll find an easy-to-follow recipe. Don't forget to stop by the farmer's market for the freshest ingredients when trying it yourself.

Oakville's Dorval Crossing Civitan Farmers Market welcomes you to try their fresh produce every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm until the end of November.

Spanakopita Recipe

PREPARATION TIME, INCLUDING COOLING 1h YIELDS 18

Equipment

Medium saucepan, spatula, cutting board, knife, medium-sized mixing bowl, cookie sheet, clean dish towel, wax paper, small bowl, pastry brush, melon baller

Ingredients

4 cups chopped spinach

2 Tbsp butter

1 ½ large onions finely chopped

½ tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

⅔ cup feta crumbled

7 sheets phyllo wrapped (thawed)

¼ cup olive oil

4 eggs beaten

Directions

Step 1

Melt butter in a medium saucepan on medium heat. Add chopped onions; occasionally stirring, for 10 minutes until the onions are translucent.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add chopped spinach. Stir occasionally for 5 minutes. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.

Step 2

Combine 3 eggs, salt, pepper and feta cheese in a mixing bowl.

Step 3

Remove 3 sheets from the wrapped bundle of phyllo.

Lay the sheets together on a larger piece of wax paper or cutting board.

Pour the olive oil into a small bowl.

Use the pastry brush to gently cover the phyllo's surface, including the edges, with olive oil.

Cut the phyllo lengthwise into 4 equal parts, then in half.

This should give you 8 strips, 3 sheets deep.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Add the cooled spinach mixture to the egg mixture and combine thoroughly. Drain excess liquid. Place a packed melon baller of the spinach mixture to the end of a phyllo strip.

Facing the strip horizontally to you, move the spinach mixture to the lower right corner. Gently fold that same corner over to the upper left with your fingers.

Adjust filling with your fingers to ensure that corners are filled.

Then take the upper right corner and fold it over to the lower left of the strip, making adjustments to the filling.

Finally, a last fold of the lower right corner, over to the upper left of the strip to complete the folds.

There will be a small amount left for trimming or just fold over the end.

If you leave that piece attached, it can be hidden when you flip the triangle over, then place it on the greased cookie sheet.

Repeat.

The last sheet of phyllo will be cut into quarters and piled on top of itself to create the last strip.

Step 5

With a pastry brush, apply the remaining egg over the tops of each triangle to enhance the golden colour while baking.

Step 6

Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Enjoy!