Fun Halloween recipe: Spinach Dip in spider-shaped bread

Michele Bogle Spinach Artichoke Dip, baked into a Halloween dish recipe

Hosting a Halloween party this year? Here is a simple idea that adds fun to a classic artichoke dip. It’s certain to create conversation – and it’s delicious too!

Included is my quick and easy Italian bread recipe that many of you may have already saved. There’s nothing more heavenly than biting down on freshly baked bread.

This recipe offers your guests a choice of bread or crackers for dipping.

Note: The bread recipe needs to be doubled to create the spider. I recommend making each separately for greater success. The dough can develop longer than 30 minutes if preparing the balance of the dish takes longer.

The dip ingredients yield enough for 2 baking dishes. Place one in the body of the spider, and bake the other separately to replenish the first.

Recipe for Spider-shaped Italian Bread with Spinach Artichoke Dip, surrounded by Crushed Peppercorn Crackers

Recipes by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 1 hr, 15 min YIELDS: 4 to 6

Equipment

Stand mixer, 2 medium-sized mixing bowls, paring knife, plastic wrap, spatula, cookie sheet, 2 four-inch baking dishes, cutting board, wax paper, 3-inch spider-shaped cookie cutter, saucepan, rollingpin

Ingredients

Italian Bread - make this recipe twice

2 ¼ tsp active dry active yeast

1 tsp sugar

1 cup warm water (110℉)

2 to 3 cups bread flour

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ¼ tsp salt

Spinach Artichoke Dip -

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup plain yogurt

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup, plus 2 Tbsp parmesan cheese, finely shredded

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 ½ cups spinach, chopped with stems removed

Crushed Peppercorn Water Crackers -

1 ⅓ cups flour

⅓ cup cold water

2 tsp vegetable oil

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp whole peppercorns

Instructions

Step 1

In an electric stand mixer, combine yeast, sugar, and warm water, then let the mixture bloom for 5 minutes. Note: It is essential to have the proper water temperature. If it’s too hot, the yeast won’t bloom.

Step 2

Add 2 cups flour, oil, and salt to the mixture, and beat at low speed with a hook attachment for 1 minute. Gradually add the additional flour until the dough leaves the sides of the bowl and appears shaggy. The dough will feel soft and not sticky when enough flour has been incorporated.

Step 3

Increase the speed to medium, and beat for 5 more minutes. Cover the bowl of dough with plastic wrap, and let it rise for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 4

In a small saucepan, wilt the spinach on medium heat for 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Drain excess water.

Step 5

In a mixing bowl, thoroughly combine the cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, 1 cup parmesan, artichoke, spinach and pepper.

Divide the mixture in half and fill each of the two baking dishes. Sprinkle remaining parmesan cheese over the top of each dish. Set aside.

Step 6

When each bread dough has doubled, punch the dough down once in the centre to release the air, cover, and let the dough rise for a final 10 minutes.

Step 7

Preheat the oven to 500℉. Place the empty cookie sheet inside while preparing the crackers.

Step 8

On a cutting board, set the peppercorns out and slowly apply pressure to them with a flat-bottom cup until they are crushed.

Step 9

With your hands, thoroughly combine the water, crushed pepper, salt, oil, and 1 ⅓ cups of flour together in a bowl.

Step 10

Turn out the dough onto the cutting board and knead the mixture by hand for 2 minutes to create a smooth dough.

Step 11

Divide the dough into four pieces. Cover unused portions of dough with plastic wrap to prevent it from drying out.

Step 12

Roll out the dough to spaghetti thickness, or thinner, to create a crisp texture when baked.

Cut out the spiders. Set aside and cover with plastic wrap.

Combine the dough scraps with the next portion. Repeat until all of the dough is used. This recipe should create 12 to 15 crackers. With a fork, thoroughly puncture the top surface of each cracker to avoid puffing.

Step 13

Carefully space the crackers apart on the hot cookie sheet. Top with additional salt if desired.

Bake for 2 minutes, then turn each over and bake for another 2 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 400℉.

Step 14

Turn the dough, one at a time, onto a lightly floured cutting board and shape it. With your fingers, open the body wide enough to set one of the baking dishes filled with dip mixture, within.

Bake for 16 minutes, or until the bread is golden brown. Carefully slide the spider onto a serving dish and surround it with the spider crackers. Serve it warm. Enjoy!