Spooktacular Halloween treat recipes

Michele Bogle Spooktacular Halloween Treats Recipes

It’s that time of year when the leaves are falling, and temperatures are lowering, but not the spirits of young ones announcing their festive disguise adorned this Hallow’s Eve.

When asked to bring a party dish to the neighbourhood gathering, will you fall back on old faithful or welcome the recipe for a new offered treat?

All three of these recipes are classics – it’s the execution that will delight!

You and your children will have so much fun creating these whimsical characters, and the best part is that the designs are rustic. No two should be alike.

Allow your kids to pipe wobbly ghosts, shape shaggy mummies, and assemble bumpy spiders.

It’s all in good fun, but the best part is eating them when you’re done!

Note: Create the ghosts first, allowing up to 3 hours for the meringue to dry in the oven.

Recipes by Michele Bogle

PREPARATION TIME: 3 ½ hours YIELDS: 2 dozen of each

Equipment

Cookie sheet, handheld or electric mixer, large mixing bowl, microwave-safe measuring cup, heat-resistant spatula, large microwave-safe mixing bowl, parchment paper, piping bag, 1M Wilton tip, small pastry knife, wax paper

Ingredients

Meringue Ghosts -

2 egg whites, room temperature

½ cup sugar

1 pinch salt

½ tsp vanilla

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Candied eyes

Chocolate Rice Krispie Spider -

3 tablespoons butter

5-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

6 cups Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® cereal

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 large bag of pretzel sticks

Candied eyes

Pumpkin Mummies -

1 cup butter, softened

½ can of pumpkin

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 tsp pumpkin spice

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 cup white chocolate chips

Candied eyes

Frosting -

7 Tbsp butter, softened

1 ½ cups icing sugar

⅓ cup cream cheese

1 tsp vanilla

Instructions

Meringue Ghosts

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200℉. Place parchment paper on the cookie sheet.

In a mixer, beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt together on high until foamy.

Step 2

Very gradually, add in the sugar one tablespoon at a time.

Step 3

Mix in the vanilla.

Step 4

Carefully spoon the meringue into the piping bag. Pipe ghost shapes onto the prepared cookie sheet, 2 inches apart.

Bake for 1 hour. Without opening the oven door, leave the ghosts to cool inside for up to 2 additional hours, allowing the meringue to dry.

Chocolate Rice Krispie Spider

Step 1

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the butter and marshmallows for 3 minutes, stirring every minute, until smooth.

Step 2

Thoroughly blend the cereal into the mixture.

Step 3

Allow the mixture to cool enough to handle.

On a piece of wax paper, create spider shapes. Press pretzel pieces into the body.

Step 4

In a measuring cup, melt the chocolate in a microwave for 1 minute. Stir until smooth. Use a pastry knife or smooth butter knife to apply the chocolate. Attach the eyes. Allow to dry.

Pumpkin Mummies

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375℉. Place a piece of parchment paper on a cookie sheet.

In a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 2

Mix in pumpkin and eggs until well blended.

Step 3

Combine flour, pumpkin spice, baking soda and baking powder in a separate mixing bowl, then add the combination to the wet mixture.

Step 4

Incorporate the chocolate chips.

Step 5

Create mummy shapes on the baking sheet an inch and a half apart. Bake for 14 minutes or until the edges begin to brown. Allow to cool completely.

Step 6

Combine the frosting ingredients and refrigerate until use.

Step 7

Use a knife to apply torn bandages.

Note: Frosting can be used to apply the eyes on the mummies and ghosts.

Enjoy!