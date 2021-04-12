2021 spring break activities for kids

Has Spring Break 2021 got you staring down a week of unstructured time with the gaming-addicted children under your care? Not to worry, we got this.

As the province declared its third provincial emergency since the pandemic began, most “ordinary” spring break activities were cancelled. But not everything is closed, and several community organizations, including the Town of Oakville, Sheridan College and others, have free online programming, so even if they’re stuck to their screens, at least we can change it up for a few hours of the day.

The Great Outdoors

Fortunately, compared to this time last year, municipally-run playgrounds, skateboard parks, tennis courts, parks and trails remain open. Sadly, the picnic tables are still locked up at some Oakville destination parks, but nothing stops you from pulling out a blanket and enjoying a picnic with members of your own household in your own neighbourhood park.

If you’re a little tired of your neighbourhood park, why not take the kids on a bike ride and enjoy some of Oakville’s many hiking and cycle paths? According to the Town of Oakville, there are 193 km of on- and off-road cycle paths in our community. Learn about them here.

Oakville’s very own provincial park Bronte Provincial Park is also open for hiking and biking. A day-use per vehicle fee applies but day passes are now available to borrow from Oakville Public Library. Ontario Parks recently announced that day use fees would be waived for visitors Monday to Thursday from May 1 to Sept. 2, 2021.

A little further out, people can bike and hike at one of Conservation Halton’s parks: Crawford Lake, Hilton Falls, Rattlesnake Point, Kelso, Mount Nemo and Mountsberg, which are all open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Visitors must book a time slot in advance. A day-use fee applies per vehicle if you don’t have a membership, but a limited number of passes are available to borrow from Oakville Public Library.

Participate At a Distance

Although the Town has had to cancel the drive-through donation event it had planned for Ready, Set Spring, virtual events are still ongoing.

Oakville’s own Sheridan College has assembled a survival guide for parents featuring virtual programming run by Sheridan students and alumni.

Oakville Improv Theatre Company holds classes and workshops for kids and adults and is currently hosting a free virtual Monday night drop-in class (donations are accepted for those who can give), in addition to paid virtual classes with spaces still available.

Centre Francophone du Grand Toronto - Peel Halton is organizing a week of free workshops for French-speaking children and youth. Camp Juridique is for kids ages 14 to 17 and will expose children to different careers in the justice field. Kids ages 6 to 12 are invited to participate in Camp de Relache.

With its partners, the City of Mississauga is running Earth Days from April 12 to 24. Check out the list of free virtual events.

The City of Burlington offers a series of Active At Home activities free and available to anyone with an Internet connection.

Is your kid interested in astronomy? At the time of writing, the David Dunlap Observatory in Richmond Hill still has some spaces available in their “Out of This World” virtual spring break program. This week would also be a great time to order a pair of free eclipse viewing sunglasses to prepare for the June 10 solar eclipse.

Families with children of all ages are invited to Spring Into Art, five days of free, live virtual programming courtesy of the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Canadian Opera Company and Vancouver Art Gallery. Each live-stream starts at 2 p.m. each day from April 12 to 15 and will be all about art-making with fun performances and revealing behind-the-scenes tours. No registration is needed, and sessions will be live-streamed here.

In advance of May, which is Asian Heritage Month, youth ages 12 to 22 are invited to participate in a creative contest, Voices of Hope. Submit your poetry or lyrics on the theme of positive race relations for a chance to win one of five $200 prizes. The contest is run by Alpha Education, a Toronto non-profit dedicated to fostering awareness of the often overlooked World War II history in Asia.