Summer 2021 Recreation and Culture program registration now open

Registration opened early this morning, Wednesday May 19, 2021, for summer 2021 recreation and culture programs being offered by the Town of Oakville.

"We’re excited to reintroduce a safe summer program session starting the week of July 5," said the Town. They also say program capacity will be "limited to meet all required COVID-19 health and safety protocols."

"The framework developed in 2019 for our online camps finder has been expanded to all registered program offerings," the Town continues. They say they hope "this format allows residents to find the programs they're looking for and possibly discover something new."

"Unique CampOAK day camps will be offered for ages 4 to 12" this summer, highlighting the programs this season while kids are out of school. (Learn more online here about CampOak.)

But programs are also being offered in several age groups, with offerings in fine arts, aquatics, sports, music, theatre, crafts, martial arts, cooking, virtual programs and more. Age programming includes:

Preschool (unparented)

Children

Youth

Adults

Seniors 50+

**Click here to see a list of all the different programs being offered for each age group**

The Town also says that "given the fluidity of the current COVID-19 climate and without a firm reopening date, Recreation and Culture will not be printing [this season's] Recreation and Culture guide."

Instead, a digital format of the former guide will be available online. "The direction not to print the guide will allow for more flexibility with program changes in response to any extended safety restrictions."

More information about registration for summer 2021 recreation and culture programs is available online here.

Finally, the Town of Oakville's website teases that a new registration software is coming "in August 2021" for bookings in future seasons.

"We are thrilled to be launching a new recreation software to enhance your online experience," it says. "Our new responsive site will offer improved functionality and online self-serve options. Expect a more seamless registration process, plus options to purchase memberships and book a facility online."