Six-Packs and Sippers: Super Bowl recommendations from a Sommelier

Beer has traditionally been the drink du jour on Super Bowl Sunday - although wine has increasingly been getting in on the action having also entered the playing field.

For tonight's big game with the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Fransisco 49ers, local sommelier Cynthia Silversides has matched typical football fare paired with both beer and wine that'll take your Super Bowl LVIII to the next level!

Pairing suggestions below are matched to common foods and popular choices for Super Bowl parties.

Pizza

Bud Light: The official beer of the NFL, this American pale lager beer is also great with pretzels!

Flying Monkeys Brewery Hoptical Illusion American Pale Ale (APA) from Barrie, Ontario

Chianti from Tuscany

Chicken Wings

Alexander Keith's India Pale Ale (IPA) from Halifax, Nova Scotia

Off-dry Riesling from the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario

California Zinfandel

Chili

Mill Street Brewery Cobblestone Stout from Toronto, Ontario

Guinness Extra Stout

Chilean Carmenere

Nachos & Guacamole

Granville Island Brewing, Robson St. Hefeweizen from Vancouver, British Columbia

Albariño from Rias Biaxas, Spain

Tempranillo from Spain

So there you have it: Super Bowl, Six-Packs, Sippers! Who's ready for some football!