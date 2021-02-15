Taste of Oakville 2021 - get your tastebuds ready!

Taste of Oakville will be returning this year and it’s bigger than ever. From Monday, February 15 to Saturday, March 6, 2021, more than 30 restaurants in Downtown Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village and north Oakville will be offering prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus available for takeout and/or delivery.
In the past, Taste of Oakville has solely been an in-room dining experience, but this year you will be able to enjoy two- and three-course meals from the comfort of your own home. As an added feature this year, restaurants can sell alcohol for pickup and delivery. Pare your meal with a bottle of your wine to complete the Taste experience.
Throughout the last year, Oakville’s restaurants have adapted to ever-changing circumstances by maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols, and will maintain their high safety standards during our Taste of Oakville event. It’s important now more than ever to support local restaurants.
Taste of Oakville is the perfect opportunity to explore some of Oakville’s best cuisine, try new dishes at your favourite spots and discover restaurants you haven’t been to before. Visit www.atasteofoakville.com to see all participating restaurants and find out more about the Taste of Oakville event. Follow @VisitOakville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for frequent updates and restaurant gift card giveaways.
Participating Restaurants
Boffo's - Kerr Village
Simple, local ingredients
Offer: 3 course lunch and dinner for $25
Boon Burger Cafe - North Oakville (Neyagawa & Dundas)
The plant-based, 100% guilt-free menu that can be found in each Boon Burger Café was created to feed both body and soul.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and dinner for $30
The Boot Social Pizzeria - Kerr Village
Authentic thin crust pizzas to patrons accompanied with a fantastic selection of world class wines and liqueurs.
Offer: 3 course dinner for $40
Buca di Bacco Ristorante Italiano - Downtown Oakville
Simple, earthy ingredients representing the foundation of Italian cooking, “soul cooking”.
Offer: 3 course dinner for $40
Chocolato & Tommy - Downtown Oakville
At the crossroads between the chocolate and cream shops, and for Taste of Oakville light lunch options.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $20
Community Restaurant - Kerr Village
A vegan restaurant where menu options are a delight to the palate whether you are a vegan or not.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35
Colossus Greek Taverna - Downtown Oakville
Traditional Greek appetizers, pastas, fresh Fish, and speciality Lamb dishes, and home-made sinful desserts.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35
Coriander Green - Downtown Oakville
East-Indian cuisine elevated to a new level by Chef Harminder, A young, vibrant and passionate Indo-Canadian.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35
Cove Bar & Restaurant - Bronte Village
Fresh seafood dishes combined with pub classics
Offer: 2 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $40
The Crepe Kitchen Restaurant - Downtown Oakville
Fresh to order with attention to detail, quality ingredients, passion, care and lots of love.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25
Cuba's Restaurant - Bronte Village
Authentic Cuban dishes with dishes like ropa vieja, masa de cerdo, chicken fricase, paella, tamales, yuca, tostones and much more.
Offer: 2 course dinner for $30
El Spero Family Restaurant - Bronte Village
Family run business featuring causal homemade food
Offer: 3 course dinner for $30
Harbourside Artisan Kitchen - Bronte Village
Creative Canadian cooking that will delight your taste buds.
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35
Harper's Landing - Morrison
Casual dinning with grown-up pub sensibility
Offer: 2 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50
Jac's Bistro - Kerr Village
An inspired collaboration of rustic Italian and French cuisine
Offer: 2 course dinner for $40
Justino's Wood Oven Pizza - Kerr Village
Bringing old world Italian traditions and techniques
Offer: 3 course dinner for $35
La Parisian Creperie - Bronte Village
Fresh, local and wholesome ingredients create delicious French inspired meals from scratch
Offer: 2 course lunch for $20 and 3 course dinner for $35
Lettuce Love Cafe - Kerr Village
Delicious Plant Based and Gluten-free Meals, Smoothies & Treats
Offer: 2 course lunch or dinner for $25
The Mermaid - Kerr Village
Fresh seafood daily to meet the needs and cravings of every customer
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50
Monaghan's Sport Pub & Grill - Falgarwood
Chicken wings, burgers, fries, fish & chips, quesadillas and more
Offer: 3 course dinner for $30
Noble Bistro - Downtown Oakville
Fresh local ingredients prepared by award winning chef
Offer: 3 course dinner for $50
Nyla's Room - Downtown Oakville
An Italian Café and a British Tea Room, co-habiting in Downtown Oakville
Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and 4 item afternoon tea for $30
One Five One - Downtown Oakville
Quality dishes with big flavour
Offer: 3 course dinner for $50
Paradiso - Downtown Oakville
Cuisine draws inspiration for the European Mediterranean prepared with fresh ingredients
Offer: 3 course dinner for $40
Puckz Pub - North Oakville
Classic pub inspired dishes
Offer: 3 course dinner for $30
Ritorno - North Oakville
Traditional Italian food made from scratch
Offer: 3 course dinner for $35
Ryasat Indian Restaurant & Bar - Downtown Oakville
A wide array of specialty dishes brings out the richness of Indian flavours
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50
Sandwich Society - Kerr Village
Classic Italian sandwich shop
Offer: 1 course of 3 different sandwiches for $20 and Charcuterie plater for $30
Sugar Suite - Downtown Oakville
100% gluten-free and nut-free luxury bakery
Offer: tasting box for $40
Thai Senses - Bronte Village
Classic Thai inspired dishes
Offer: 3 course dinner for $30
The Works Craft Burgers & Beer - Downtown Oakville
Delicious unique burgers made from scratch with fresh ingredients
Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and 3 course dinner for $30
Zaraha's By the Lake - Bronte Village
Traditionally Mediterranean infused with flavours of the Middle East particularly Lebanon
Offer: 4 course dinner for $30
Zucchinis Cucina - Kerr Village
Italian comfort food at reasonable prices
Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $40
Please contact restaurants directly to view their operating hours and to place orders.
Taste of Oakville 2021 is presented by
- Visit Oakville
- Hamilton Halton Brant Tourism Organization,
- Business Improvement Associations of Bronte Village, Downtown Oakville and Kerr Village
- Oakville Chamber of Commerce