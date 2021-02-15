Taste of Oakville 2021 - get your tastebuds ready!

Taste of Oakville will be returning this year and it’s bigger than ever. From Monday, February 15 to Saturday, March 6, 2021, more than 30 restaurants in Downtown Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village and north Oakville will be offering prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus available for takeout and/or delivery.

In the past, Taste of Oakville has solely been an in-room dining experience, but this year you will be able to enjoy two- and three-course meals from the comfort of your own home. As an added feature this year, restaurants can sell alcohol for pickup and delivery. Pare your meal with a bottle of your wine to complete the Taste experience.

Throughout the last year, Oakville’s restaurants have adapted to ever-changing circumstances by maintaining proper COVID-19 protocols, and will maintain their high safety standards during our Taste of Oakville event. It’s important now more than ever to support local restaurants.

Taste of Oakville is the perfect opportunity to explore some of Oakville’s best cuisine, try new dishes at your favourite spots and discover restaurants you haven’t been to before. Visit www.atasteofoakville.com to see all participating restaurants and find out more about the Taste of Oakville event. Follow @VisitOakville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for frequent updates and restaurant gift card giveaways.

Participating Restaurants

Boffo's - Kerr Village

Simple, local ingredients

Offer: 3 course lunch and dinner for $25

Boon Burger Cafe - North Oakville (Neyagawa & Dundas)

The plant-based, 100% guilt-free menu that can be found in each Boon Burger Café was created to feed both body and soul.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and dinner for $30

The Boot Social Pizzeria - Kerr Village

Authentic thin crust pizzas to patrons accompanied with a fantastic selection of world class wines and liqueurs.

Offer: 3 course dinner for $40

Buca di Bacco Ristorante Italiano - Downtown Oakville

Simple, earthy ingredients representing the foundation of Italian cooking, “soul cooking”.

Offer: 3 course dinner for $40

Chocolato & Tommy - Downtown Oakville

At the crossroads between the chocolate and cream shops, and for Taste of Oakville light lunch options.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $20

Community Restaurant - Kerr Village

A vegan restaurant where menu options are a delight to the palate whether you are a vegan or not.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35

Colossus Greek Taverna - Downtown Oakville

Traditional Greek appetizers, pastas, fresh Fish, and speciality Lamb dishes, and home-made sinful desserts.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35

Coriander Green - Downtown Oakville

East-Indian cuisine elevated to a new level by Chef Harminder, A young, vibrant and passionate Indo-Canadian.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35

Cove Bar & Restaurant - Bronte Village

Fresh seafood dishes combined with pub classics

Offer: 2 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $40

The Crepe Kitchen Restaurant - Downtown Oakville

Fresh to order with attention to detail, quality ingredients, passion, care and lots of love.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25

Cuba's Restaurant - Bronte Village

Authentic Cuban dishes with dishes like ropa vieja, masa de cerdo, chicken fricase, paella, tamales, yuca, tostones and much more.

Offer: 2 course dinner for $30

El Spero Family Restaurant - Bronte Village

Family run business featuring causal homemade food

Offer: 3 course dinner for $30

Harbourside Artisan Kitchen - Bronte Village

Creative Canadian cooking that will delight your taste buds.

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and dinner for $35

Harper's Landing - Morrison

Casual dinning with grown-up pub sensibility

Offer: 2 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50

Jac's Bistro - Kerr Village

An inspired collaboration of rustic Italian and French cuisine

Offer: 2 course dinner for $40

Justino's Wood Oven Pizza - Kerr Village

Bringing old world Italian traditions and techniques

Offer: 3 course dinner for $35

La Parisian Creperie - Bronte Village

Fresh, local and wholesome ingredients create delicious French inspired meals from scratch

Offer: 2 course lunch for $20 and 3 course dinner for $35

Lettuce Love Cafe - Kerr Village

Delicious Plant Based and Gluten-free Meals, Smoothies & Treats

Offer: 2 course lunch or dinner for $25

The Mermaid - Kerr Village

Fresh seafood daily to meet the needs and cravings of every customer

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50

Monaghan's Sport Pub & Grill - Falgarwood

Chicken wings, burgers, fries, fish & chips, quesadillas and more

Offer: 3 course dinner for $30

Noble Bistro - Downtown Oakville

Fresh local ingredients prepared by award winning chef

Offer: 3 course dinner for $50

Nyla's Room - Downtown Oakville

An Italian Café and a British Tea Room, co-habiting in Downtown Oakville

Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and 4 item afternoon tea for $30

One Five One - Downtown Oakville

Quality dishes with big flavour

Offer: 3 course dinner for $50

Paradiso - Downtown Oakville

Cuisine draws inspiration for the European Mediterranean prepared with fresh ingredients

Offer: 3 course dinner for $40

Puckz Pub - North Oakville

Classic pub inspired dishes

Offer: 3 course dinner for $30

Ritorno - North Oakville

Traditional Italian food made from scratch

Offer: 3 course dinner for $35

Ryasat Indian Restaurant & Bar - Downtown Oakville

A wide array of specialty dishes brings out the richness of Indian flavours

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $50

Sandwich Society - Kerr Village

Classic Italian sandwich shop

Offer: 1 course of 3 different sandwiches for $20 and Charcuterie plater for $30

Sugar Suite - Downtown Oakville

100% gluten-free and nut-free luxury bakery

Offer: tasting box for $40

Thai Senses - Bronte Village

Classic Thai inspired dishes

Offer: 3 course dinner for $30

The Works Craft Burgers & Beer - Downtown Oakville

Delicious unique burgers made from scratch with fresh ingredients

Offer: 3 course lunch for $20 and 3 course dinner for $30

Zaraha's By the Lake - Bronte Village

Traditionally Mediterranean infused with flavours of the Middle East particularly Lebanon

Offer: 4 course dinner for $30

Zucchinis Cucina - Kerr Village

Italian comfort food at reasonable prices

Offer: 3 course lunch for $25 and 3 course dinner for $40

Please contact restaurants directly to view their operating hours and to place orders.

