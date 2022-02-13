× Expand Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash

Local foodies and restaurant owners let out a collective sigh that could be heard around Oakville as indoor dining resumed on Jan. 31. The timing of Taste of Oakville 2022, from Feb. 15 to March 10, is perfect.

This year’s annual culinary celebration will see over 30 Oakville restaurants serve up unique prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for 24 delicious days. Some restaurants will offer a take-out option. With a wide range of cuisines and prices, there is something for everyone.

Oakville's food influencer, Calvin Htut stated, "Taste of Oakville is coming at just the right time to support local cultural businesses like restaurants which play such a vital role, but hardest hit with the on and off again lockdowns. Oakville has so many excellent independently owned restaurants, with an eclectic mix. I can't wait to get back to enjoying a meal in a restaurant.”

Along with delicious meals, guests could win $50.00 restaurant gift cards as well as the chance to win tickets to see Canadian Indie pop stars Walk Off The Earth perform at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on Mar. 31, 2022.

Your Taste of Oakville receipts will count as entries towards this private concert and can be submitted on the Taste of Oakville website. Multiple entries are allowed, so you can enjoy as many Taste menus as you like while submitting valid ballots.

Follow Visit Oakville’s Instagram page every Tuesday from Feb. 8 to Mar. 1, as they will be giving away $50 gift cards to select participating restaurants.

"We are very grateful that we’ve been included in the Taste of Oakville now for the second time," commented Amy Sears of Puckz Pub. "We are a unique restaurant location (Sixteen Mile Sports Complex), so to have our menu promoted to all of Oakville really helped us reach new people that may have never heard of us before."

Participating restaurants

Prix-fixe menus are available on Taste of Oakville. For more detailed information about the restaurants such as locations please click on their names.

El Spero Family Restaurant - Bronte - A family-owned and operated restaurant proudly serving the community for over 47 years. El Spero will be offering a 3-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $30.

Zara’s by the Lake - Bronte - Zara’s serves traditional Mediterranean dishes infused with the flavours of the Middle East Particularly Lebanon. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe dinner menu at $30.

Harbourside Artisan Kitchen- Bronte - Harbourside Artisan Kitchen & Bar features a traditional, home-style menu with an array of different cuisines. They will be offering a 2-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course dinner menu priced at $40.

La Parisienne Creperie - Bronte - A cozy French Bistro, La Parisienne Creperie focuses on traditional French crepes made on-site using fresh, local ingredients. They will be offering a 2-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $25 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $35.

Cove Bar & Restaurant - Bronte - Cove specializes in Italian seafood and will be offering a two-course lunch menu priced at $25 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $40.

Cucci - Bronte - Cucci is an elegant venue for modern Italian cuisine and will be offering a 2-course prix fixe lunch priced at $30 and a three-course dinner menu priced at $50 both menus are only available for take-out.

Por Vida - Bronte - Por Vida celebrates of Mexican food, mezcal and culture. Por Vida will be offering a prix fixe two-course dinner menu priced at $50 this menu is only available for take-out.

Plank Resto Bar - Bronte - Plank offers seasonal small plates, gourmet pizza & bourbon drinks. Plank is offering a prix fixe menu for two people only available for take-out priced at $35.

Coriander Green - Downtown Oakville - A classic Indian restaurant, Coriander Green will be offering a three-course prix fixe lunch menu at $25 and a 3-course prix fixe dinner menu price at $35.

Sugar Suite - Downtown Oakville - Sugar Suite is a luxury retail bakery located in the heart of downtown Oakville. They will be offering an exclusive tasting box only available during Taste of Oakville priced at $30.

Noble Bistro - Downtown Oakville - Noble is a convivial bistro serving upmarket farm-to-fork dishes specializing in seafood. Noble Bistro will be offering a two-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

Nyla’s Room - Downtown Oakville - Nyla's is an Italian Café and a British Tea Room. This intimate space offers high quality fun and food. They will be offering a 3-course $20 prix fixe lunch menu.

Colossus Greek Taverna - Downtown Oakville - Colossus offers an authentic Greek dining experience featuring a vast array of decadent choices. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe lunch menu at $25 and a three- course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $35.

Chocolato & Tommy Cafe - Downtown Oakville - Chocolato & Tommy Cafe is a chocolate factory, frozen dairy bar, and cafe. They will be offering a prix fixe two-course plus a drink lunch menu priced at $20.

Pizza Nest - Downtown Oakville - Pizza Nest serves artisanal hand stretch pizza made with the finest “00” wheat flour from Naples and Natural spring water from Florence. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe menu priced at $25 and a two-course prix fixe menu priced plus three cans of pop priced at $40.

Piano Piano - Downtown Oakville - Piano Piano's menu features traditional Italian dishes. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $40.

Buca Di Bacco - Downtown Oakville - Buca Di Bacco’s menu is composed of simple, earthy ingredients – the foundation of Italian cooking. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

One Five One Social - Downtown Oakville - One Five One serves quality dishes with big flavour. Share, relax, laugh, and love. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

The Simple Kitchen - Downtown Oakville - Simple Kitchen specializes in sandwiches, all-day breakfast, salads, and specialty drinks. They will be offering a two-course plus your choice of smoothie prix fixe lunch for $20.

Paradiso - Downtown Oakville - Paradiso provides cuisine with a Mediterranean and Italian flair. They will be offering a three-course lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course dinner menu priced at $40.

Doughbox - Downtown Oakville - Doughbox specializes in pizza, pasta, and salads. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $20.

The Works - Downtown Oakville - The Works is a gourmet burger bistro. They will be offering a two-course plus a milkshake prix fixe lunch menu for $20 and a two-course plus milkshake prix fixe dinner menu for $30.

Shanghai Alley Gourmet - Downtown Oakville - At Shanghai Alley Gourmet, you can savour authentic traditional Shanghainese-style cuisines such as Sang Ji Bao, Xiao Long Bao, and Yangchun Noodles as well as traditional Dim Sum. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $25 and a two-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $35.

Borgo Antico - Downtown Oakville - Borgo Antico revolves around traditional Italian recipes in a warm inviting environment. Their menu offers a variety of sharable appetizers, homemade pasta and locally sourced seafood and meat. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

KIBO Sushi House - Downtown Oakville - KIBO Sushi House prides itself on its ultra-fresh fish made into signature rolls. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $40.

The Boot Social Pizzeria - Kerr Village - Neapolitan-style pizza is the focus at the Boot but they serve an array of Italian-styled cuisine. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

Sandwich Society - Kerr Village - Sandwich Society specializes in Charcuterie, cheeseboards, sandwich platters. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $20.

Café Mix Up - Kerr Village - Run by a mother and son team, Café Mix Up creates homestyle international dishes with Jamaican spices. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $30.

Community - Kerr Village - Community Restaurant features plant-based small plates & entrees. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $25 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $30.

JAC’s Bistro - Kerr Village - JAC's Bistro serves rustic Italian & French cuisine such as pasta & steak frites served in an airy, relaxed setting. They will be offering a 3-course $50 dinner menu.

Zucchinis Cucina - Kerr Village - Zucchinis Cucina focuses on Italian cuisine. They will be offering a 3-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $40.

The Mermaid - Kerr Village - The Mermaid has provided the finest locally operated seafood market and eatery in Oakville for over 19 years. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe lunch menu priced at $30 and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $50.

Chop Steakhouse - QEW West - Chop Steakhouse provides guests with an array of different cuisines including steaks, seafood, and plant-based meals. They will be offering a two-course prix fixe lunch menu price at $25, and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $40.

Puckz Pub - Glenorchy - Puckz Pub provides guests with pub fare including pizza, poutine, and wings. They will be offering a three-course prix fixe dinner menu priced at $30.

Chicken Cartel - Clearview - Specializing in fried chicken sandwiches, Chicken Cartel are excited to take you on a culinary adventure from their pop-up shop at Chippy’s Fresh Cut Fries. They will be offering a two-course plus drink prix fixe lunch menu priced at $20.

“We are grateful to be the recipients of a Reconnect grant again this year and thank MPP Stephen Crawford and the province for their support,” said Rebecca Edgar, Visit Oakville’s executive director. “We are thrilled to return with Taste of Oakville 2022 at a time when support for our local restaurants is so critical. We hope that the chance to win tickets to a private Walk Off The Earth concert will provide some added excitement, perhaps catch the eye of a new generation of Taste-goers, and provide a fun and lively way to celebrate at the end of March.”