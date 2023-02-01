Taste of Oakville 2023

× Expand Visit Oakville

Looking to visit a restaurant you have never been to before or to try something new at your favourite spot? Get your taste buds ready! Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, offering so many delicious options.

Along with the tasty menus the restaurants have prepared, this year, Visit Oakville has partnered with local musicians to perform at select restaurants on Tuesdays throughout the event.

Rebecca Edgar, Visit Oakville’s Executive Director, said, “we are excited for the opportunity to welcome local artists to perform at select restaurants on Tuesdays. We would like to thank MPP Stephen Crawford and the Province for their continued support and are grateful to be Reconnect Grant recipients again this year.”

This is the third year that Taste of Oakville is Oakville-wide, including restaurants from North Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, Downtown Oakville and more.

Join us on Tuesdays for dinner and a show!

They include:

Visit TasteofOakville.ca to learn about participating restaurants, menus, musicians, and more.

About Visit Oakville

Visit Oakville is an incorporated, not-for-profit destination marketing organization (DMO). It is led by a volunteer Board of Directors representing the local tourism and business community. Visit Oakville aims to drive economic impact through marketing and partnerships, curating visitor experiences, and advocating on behalf of Oakville’s tourism industry.