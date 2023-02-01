Taste of Oakville 2023

Visit Oakville
Looking to visit a restaurant you have never been to before or to try something new at your favourite spot? Get your taste buds ready! Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, offering so many delicious options.
Along with the tasty menus the restaurants have prepared, this year, Visit Oakville has partnered with local musicians to perform at select restaurants on Tuesdays throughout the event.
Rebecca Edgar, Visit Oakville’s Executive Director, said, “we are excited for the opportunity to welcome local artists to perform at select restaurants on Tuesdays. We would like to thank MPP Stephen Crawford and the Province for their continued support and are grateful to be Reconnect Grant recipients again this year.”
This is the third year that Taste of Oakville is Oakville-wide, including restaurants from North Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, Downtown Oakville and more.
Join us on Tuesdays for dinner and a show!
They include:
- Beacon Refined Cocktails and Cuisien - Downtown Oakville
- Boon Burger Cafe- Southeast
- The Boot Social Pizzeria - Kerr Village
- Borgo Antico Cucina Bar - Downtown Oakville
- Bucca di Bacco Restorante Italiano - Downtown Oakville
- Cafe Mix Up add a little island spice to your life - Kerr Village
- Chop Steakhouse Bar - Great Lakes
- Colossus - fine Greek foods - Downtown Oakville
- Community Restaurant - Kerr Village
- Corriander Green the East Indian feast - Downtown Oakville
- Cove Bar & Restaurant - Bronte Village
- Dough Box - Downtown Oakville
- El Spero Family Restaurant - Bronte Village
- Fluf - Downtown Oakville
- Halibut House fish and chips - River Oaks
- Irie Cusine - College Park
- Jac's Bistro- Kerr Village
- Kibo Sushi House- Downtown Oakville
- Kings Arms - Downtown Oakville
- Maurya Indian twist- Bronte Village
- Mermaid - Kerr Village
- Noble Bistro seafood - Downtown Oakville
- Nyla's Room - Downtown Oakville
- One Five One Social - Downtown Oakville
- Paradiso - Downtown Oakville
- Piano Piano - Downtown Oakville
- Ritorno - Oak Park
- River 16 Restaurant & lounge - Downtown Oakville
- Simple Kitchen - Downtown Oakville
- Stack Smmmoked - College Park (Oakville Place)
- Sugar Suite Cakes & Confections - Downtown Oakville
- Sweetest Thing - Kerr Village
- The Works Craft Burgers & Beers - Downtown Oakville
- Zara's By the Lake Mediterranean Cuisine - Kerr Village
Visit TasteofOakville.ca to learn about participating restaurants, menus, musicians, and more.
About Visit Oakville
Visit Oakville is an incorporated, not-for-profit destination marketing organization (DMO). It is led by a volunteer Board of Directors representing the local tourism and business community. Visit Oakville aims to drive economic impact through marketing and partnerships, curating visitor experiences, and advocating on behalf of Oakville’s tourism industry.