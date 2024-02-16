Taste of Oakville 2024 now open!

Visit Oakville
Get your taste buds ready: the popular, town-wide Taste of Oakville prix-fixe program has at last returned.
Taste of Oakville has returned for its fourth year, having began yesterday (Feb. 15) and continuing for nearly four weeks until Sunday, March 10, 2024.
A record-breaking 40 different restaurants are participating this year, all offering so many delicious options. Menus range from lunch, dinner and desserts all on special promotions with prix-fixe menus - many at discounted prices.
Nearly half of the listed eateries this year are first-time participants or simply new to town altogether. Now's a great time to try someplace new!
Returning this year also is the live music program that was introduced in 2023. Along with the tasty menus the restaurants have prepared, the organizers have partnered with local musicians to perform at nine select restaurants on Tuesdays throughout the event.
"We’re thrilled to feature local musicians at Taste of Oakville again this year," said Rebecca Edgar, executive director of Visit Oakville which organizes Taste. "Along with promoting local talent, we believe adds to the ambience and enjoyment of the Taste experience."
This is the fourth year that Taste of Oakville is Oakville-wide, including restaurants from North Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, Hopedale Centre, College Park, Downtown Oakville and more.
Looking to visit a restaurant you have never been to before or to try something new at your favourite spot? Take a look at this year's restaurants:
- Beacon Refined Cocktails and Cuisine - Downtown Oakville
- Borgo Antico Cucina Bar - Downtown Oakville
- Bucca di Bacco Restorante Italiano - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Ce Soir Bistro French - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Chocolato and Tommy Café Desserts - Downtown Oakville
- Chop Steakhouse Steak and Bar - Great Lakes
- Colossus Greek - Downtown Oakville
- Community Restaurant - Kerr Village
- Corriander Green East Indian feast - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: The Crêpe Kitchen - Downtown Oakville
- Dough Box Pizza/Pasta - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Easy on Fourth Gastropub - Dorval
- El Spero Family Restaurant - Bronte Village
- Flüf Desserts - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: French Lunch French - Kerr Village
- NEW: Fresh Juice Bar - Cornwall
- NEW: Harper's Landing Restaurant - Cornwall
- Jac's Bistro - Kerr Village
- The Kings Arms Pub - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Laylak Lebanese - Hopedale Centre
- NEW: Mary's Muffins - Kerr Village
- NEW: Maverick's Donut Company - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Mercato Sociale Italian - Downtown Oakville
- The Mermaid - Kerr Village
- Nyla's Room - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Oakville Fish & Chips - Glen Abbey
- NEW: Odd Burger Vegan - Dorval
- Paradiso - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Pescaraa Italian - Downtown Oakville
- Piano Piano - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Piazza Bistro - Downtown Oakville
- Puckz Pub - North Oakville
- Ritorno Italian - North Oakville
- NEW: Sandwich Society - Kerr Village
- NEW: Second Cup Coffee - Downtown Oakville
- NEW: Shanghai Alley Chinese - Downtown Oakville
- The Simple Kitchen - Downtown Oakville
- Stack Smmmoked BBQ - College Park (Oakville Place)
- Sugar Suite Cakes & Confections - Downtown Oakville
- The Sweetest Thing - Kerr Village
- Zara's on Wheels - Kerr Village
Visit the Taste of Oakville website to learn about participating restaurants, menus, musicians, and more.
The Province of Ontario partially funds Taste of Oakville through a Reconnect Grant.
Visit Oakville, organizer for Taste of Oakville, is an incorporated, not-for-profit destination marketing organization (DMO). It is led by a volunteer Board of Directors representing the local tourism and business community.
Visit Oakville "aims to drive economic impact through marketing and partnerships, curating visitor experiences, and advocating on behalf of Oakville’s tourism industry."