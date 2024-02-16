Taste of Oakville 2024 now open!

× Expand Visit Oakville

Get your taste buds ready: the popular, town-wide Taste of Oakville prix-fixe program has at last returned.

Taste of Oakville has returned for its fourth year, having began yesterday (Feb. 15) and continuing for nearly four weeks until Sunday, March 10, 2024.

A record-breaking 40 different restaurants are participating this year, all offering so many delicious options. Menus range from lunch, dinner and desserts all on special promotions with prix-fixe menus - many at discounted prices.

Nearly half of the listed eateries this year are first-time participants or simply new to town altogether. Now's a great time to try someplace new!

Returning this year also is the live music program that was introduced in 2023. Along with the tasty menus the restaurants have prepared, the organizers have partnered with local musicians to perform at nine select restaurants on Tuesdays throughout the event.

"We’re thrilled to feature local musicians at Taste of Oakville again this year," said Rebecca Edgar, executive director of Visit Oakville which organizes Taste. "Along with promoting local talent, we believe adds to the ambience and enjoyment of the Taste experience."

This is the fourth year that Taste of Oakville is Oakville-wide, including restaurants from North Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, Hopedale Centre, College Park, Downtown Oakville and more.

Looking to visit a restaurant you have never been to before or to try something new at your favourite spot? Take a look at this year's restaurants:

Visit the Taste of Oakville website to learn about participating restaurants, menus, musicians, and more.

The Province of Ontario partially funds Taste of Oakville through a Reconnect Grant.

Visit Oakville, organizer for Taste of Oakville, is an incorporated, not-for-profit destination marketing organization (DMO). It is led by a volunteer Board of Directors representing the local tourism and business community.

Visit Oakville "aims to drive economic impact through marketing and partnerships, curating visitor experiences, and advocating on behalf of Oakville’s tourism industry."