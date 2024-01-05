Calling all restaurants: Taste of Oakville returns in 2024

× Expand Karen Sewell on Unsplash

Oakville residents and visitors have something delicious to look forward to in early 2024. The highly anticipated Taste of Oakville festival is set to return from Feb. 15 - March 10, bringing together the town's finest restaurants and their mouth-watering dishes.

During the festival, participating restaurants will offer special multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. With prices typically ranging from $20 - $35 for lunch and $30 - $65 for dinner, visitors can indulge in a wide variety of delectable dishes without breaking the bank.

According to Rebecca Edgar, the executive director of Visit Oakville, the organization behind Taste of Oakville, the festival has become a beloved tradition among both locals and tourists. She expressed her excitement, stating, "Taste of Oakville has proven to be a favourite with visitors and locals alike. We’re pleased to bring it back and encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the variety of restaurants featured."

A growing list of participating restaurants

Ce Soir Brasserie Interior of Ce Soir Brasserie in Oakville

Leading up to the festival, the Taste of Oakville website will be regularly updated with a growing list of participating restaurants and their exclusive menus. Among the already confirmed culinary destinations are:

In previous years, over 30 restaurants have participated, offering a wide range of cuisines to suit every palate.

Calling all restaurants

For restaurants interested in participating in this exciting event, Visit Oakville welcomes them to reach out to the organizing committee. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase their culinary talents to a diverse audience and contribute to the vibrant Oakville food scene.

Live music to elevate the experience

Building on last year's success, Visit Oakville has once again partnered with local musicians to enhance the festival experience. Select restaurants will feature live music every Tuesday during the event, specifically on Feb. 20, 27, and March 5. Whether you're enjoying a delicious meal or simply soaking in the ambiance, the live music will add a layer of delight to your Taste of Oakville experience.