TD Summer Music Series returns to Downtown Oakville

Following its success from last year, the TD Summer Music Series is returning to Downtown Oakville this summer 2023.

The music series is a free community event, sponsored by TD Bank, that organizers say will "highlight local talent and feature live performances from over 15 bands, musicians and singers."

Live music and performances will be presented each afternoon in the downtown core's Town Square from 3-7 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays for the next two months, this July and August 2023.

"We want everyone to come out, enjoy live music, have a great time and embrace all that Downtown Oakville has to offer," said Adrienne Gordon, Executive Director, Downtown Oakville BIA. "The TD Summer Music Series is open for all ages and has a variety of music genres so there truly is something for everyone."

In July, the line-up for the TD Summer Music Series features artists such as:

YASSiN (Sat. July 8)

Antonella and Randall (Sun. July 9)

The Sean Stanley Trio (Sat. July 15)

Kendra Gabrielle (Sun. July 16)

Ellen Daly (Sat. July 22)

Natasha Meister (Sat. July 29)

Eddie Patton (Sun. July 30)

In August, guest performers will include:

Zohra Kassam (Sat. August 5)

Kyler Tapscott (Sun. August 6)

Brian Barber (Sun. August 13)

Derek Macrae (Sat. August 19)

Additional performers are expected to be announced later this summer.

"At TD, we believe when people are connected through music, good things can happen," says Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, TD Bank Group.

"Through music festivals, our goal is to set the stage for connection, helping to amplify diverse voices at local and national levels while helping to foster a sense of belonging through music and lived experiences."

For a full listing of live performances, check out the Summer Music Series website. To find out more about summer events and activities happening in Downtown Oakville, visit oakvilledtowntown.com.