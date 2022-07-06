TD Summer Music Series arrives in Downtown Oakville

× Expand TD Summer Music Series

This summer, Oakville’s Downtown Business Improvement Area (BIA) and TD Bank" are bringing the TD Summer Music Series to Town Square and along the streetscape" of downtown Oakville.

The TD Summer Music Series is a free community event, sponsored by TD Bank, that organizers say will "highlight local talent and feature live performances from over 15 bands, musicians and singers."

Live music and performances will be presented each afternoon the downtown core from 3-7 p.m. every Saturday for the next two months, in July and August 2022.

"We want everyone to come out, enjoy live music, have a great time and embrace all that Downtown Oakville has to offer," said Adrienne Gordon, Executive Director, Downtown Oakville BIA. "The TD Summer Music Series is open for all ages and has a variety of music genres so there truly is something for everyone."

In July, the line-up for the TD Summer Music Series features artists such as:

The Sean Stanley & Trio

Natasha Meister

Colin Gray

Mike Kirkopoulos

Ellen Daly

In August you can expect to hear from performers like:

Steel Drum Hu

Kyler Tapscott

YASSiN & Sean Terrio Antonella Vizzini

Zohra Kassam

"At TD, we believe when people are connected through music, good things can happen," says Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, TD Bank Group. "That's why we're proud to support the TD Summer Music Series through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, to help bring people together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities."

She continues, "Through music festivals, our goal is to set the stage for connection, helping to amplify diverse voices at local and national levels while helping to foster a sense of belonging through music and lived experiences."

For a full listing of live performances, check out the Summer Music Series website. To find out more about summer events and activities happening in Downtown Oakville, visit oakvilledtowntown.com.