Terra Lumina is an Awesome Adventure

As summer dwindles down, this is usually the season when people are looking for one last outdoor adventure for the season. If you're looking for something both safe and extra special, the Toronto Zoo has something unique to offer.

Terra Lumina is a new nighttime event that's hard to succinctly describe. It's part nature walk, part multimedia light show, part art display and part zoo visit.

But most of all, it's a really special experience that's really enjoyable for all ages and all audiences. The production and technical design are outstanding, and it creates a really fun (if somewhat short) nighttime expedition.

× Expand Photo: Tyler Collins/Oakville News

The Toronto Zoo has been one of the leading innovators during the ongoing pandemic, creating several new programs to allow people access to the animals and grounds while keeping them socially distant. Oakville News first visited the Toronto Zoo in May to experience its new drive-through Scenic Safari program, but Terra Lumina provides a more accessible and immersive experience in the era of COVID-19.

The Zoo's multimedia experience was created in partnership with Montreal's Moment Factory. Their previous commissions include similar Lumina walks specifically tailored and designed for attractions and environments across Canada and the world. (Others include Fort Henry in Kingston, a valley in Banff, and seaside park in Gaspé, Quebec.)

Terra Lumina, the Toronto Zoo's one of a kind walk and show, transports visitors 80 years into a futuristic 2099, a time when natural balance is restored on planet Earth.

Along a 1.5-kilometre outdoor path, visitors walk past several displays with projections and pyrotechnic light shows featuring holographic animals, images and light displays.

"It started with us wanting to expand our visitation outside the summer," says Dolf DeJong, CEO of the Toronto Zoo. "

DeJong spoke with Oakville News about Terra Lumina and the zoo's changing mission and work during the ongoing pandemic. He's got his own Halton connections, too: he himself is from Acton and also used to work at Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Part of the Zoo's mission statement is about "Connecting people, animals and conservation through science."

"So we asked," DeJong continues, "How do we tell a mission related story? How do we call them to effect change and excite them about the new mission?"

That's when Moment Factory conceived the story of Terra Lumina, transporting guests into a hopeful future of harmony with nature.

× Expand Tyler Collins/Oakville News Terra Lumina Map

"Our team at the Toronto Zoo worked with the artists at the Moment Factory. It is a collaborative process from zookeepers, guest operations and the artists." DeJong also explains a priority in the show's design was the animals safety and well-being, especially since some displays are inside what double as animal enclosures in the daytime.

Perhaps the most impressive display is inside the polar bear enclosure, where video projectors show the bears swimming among glaciers that, instead of melting, are growing taller before our eyes. This is an example of the inspiring images the artists have conceived to communicate the main theme of harmony.

But it's also pretty exciting to see the effects at work. Projecting on the rocks, it really looks like the glaciers are growing in front of you. "In whatever we do, we're asking 'How do we create WOW?', and they did a great job creating WOW," says DeJong.

Fun fact: the video features the zoo's real-life polar bear Juno, who lives in the same exhibit if the guests come back in the daytime. Juno is a special bear to DeJong too, who personally journeyed with Juno to the zoo when he arrived in Toronto. "Despite studies, like U of T saying they may not be polar bears in the future, my future has polar bears in it."

That's hopeful determination is exactly the kind of inspiration Terra Lumina evokes.

The experience is well-designed to accommodate groups and social bubbles, and many of the now-common precautions are in place to protect guests from the Coronavirus. All tickets are prebooked, there's enormous elbow room for social distancing, and plenty of signage for where to go.

"What we really hope guests experience, in these times of COVID, is respite," says DeJong. "We’re all taking steps every day to help nature - how do we connect folks to think about where they fit in the big picture? How do they fall in love with nature?"

"I hope they [guests on the walk] pay attention to the exhibits, but also focus on being together. How can we work together to work for that better future? Above all, we know that better environments are connected because environmental issues are social issues.”

The run was originally designed just for the winter, and planned until early 2021, but DeJong says Terra Lumina will remain open as long as there is a demand from guests.

On an operational note, the walk is a bit pricey (with adult tickets being $30 each plus tax), and the entire experience from start to finish is only about an hour. But you're welcome to stay as long as you want to, and this reporter says the show is best when you really dawdle and take you time.

While it's not inexpensive, the show quality is terrific, and well worth the price. (Also beware, the event goes on rain or shine. But DeJong wisely says "There’s no bad weather, only bad clothing.")

Overall, DeJong says the show is really about connection and our call on Earth.

"It’s truly a magical experience. It’s going to catalyze action with hope instead of scaring people into moving. People can engage in a story about a hopeful future and what they can do to help get there."

It also happens to be eye-popping, dazzling, and truly entertaining. Terra Lumina is about the nature of ourselves and the soul of the nature around us.

What a way to have an adventure.

Tickets for TERRA LUMINA are available now online with the Toronto Zoo. To allow maximum flexibility in planning during COVID-19, tickets are only available 1-3 weeks in advance.

One personal tip: if you're worried about being with other visitors on the walking path, book your start time at the last slot in the night. This will allow for the smallest group and most space between you and others in the experience.