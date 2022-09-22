Terrace Take-Away feeds more than the sole

Oksana Struk Award-winning pierogies at Terrace Take-Away

St. Joseph’s Ukrainian Catholic Church has been a mainstay for newly landed Ukrainian families in Oakville and surrounding communities.

Oakville has been the home for St. Joseph’s for more than 60 years and is still the only Ukrainian Church in town.

12 years ago, the parish built a new 43,000 square foot space off Trafalgar Road at River Oaks Boulevard to accommodate their congregation's growth which has risen from 50 to more than 1,000.

To celebrate the community, the church designed several income streams to support more programming. One income stream was expanding the two-year-old Ukrainian food business; Terrace Take-Away, which just celebrated 10 years in operation at the new location.

A new state-of-the-art kitchen allowed Terrace to serve more people efficiently and effectively.

Operated by volunteers, 100 percent of the proceeds go into the church's account. The financial goal of Terrace Take-Away is to first pay down the church's mortgage, with future aspirations of helping with youth, children, and seniors programming.

Their award-winning varenyky, or pierogi, for $9 a dozen, is a signature dish made with a recipe passed on by those who started the parish in 1956. A mashed potato, cheddar cheese and onion filling is encased in a melt-in-your-mouth, buttery-soft dough.

Their second most popular dish is borscht, with cabbage rolls and meat-on-a-stick as close competitors.

Terrace Take-Away has won a Reader’s Choice award. The Restaurant Guru recommendation has helped them reach beyond their church community, as a lot of non-Ukrainians are regular customers.

This location has a huge banquet centre for weddings with catering. Terrace's caterer, Anna Romaniuk, and her team prepare food onsite weekly. Volunteers vacuum-seal and package the food.

Terrace's food is only available for takeout. See below for location and operating hours.

Oksana Struk Cabbage rolls at Terrace Take-Away

Ukrainian refugee support

After Putin invaded Ukraine earlier this year, Terrace initiated a food program in a month. Ten percent of food sales go directly into a humanitarian fund used to feed local Ukrainian families fleeing the region.

Families must register and provide official documents as a formality. Registered families are allotted an amount and can select any food twice a month at no cost. Approximately 85 families over the past four months have received help. Terrace Take-Away food sales have covered the cost of this program without a grant.

Community support

The outpouring of charity has been tremendous. People who attend the church and others who do not, have been so generous by donating funds, clothing and medical supplies.

Church programs

The church organizes a weekly mother’s group, free summer camp, and youth groups to help them integrate. If they just need someone to talk to, our church staff and parishioners that are available just help, especially Father Michael Loza, who has a heart of gold and is good to everyone.

Thanksgiving meal kits

Terrace prepares hundreds of meal kits for Thanksgiving. Ann creates a delicious dinner made up of a two-pound premium turkey breast, vacuum sealed with stuffing, potatoes, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. The Thanksgiving feast is $75 and feeds four.

Butternut squash soup and pumpkin pie are also available for the holiday.

Volunteer Marta Romaniuk-Dlugosh quipped about how helpful another walk-in fridge would be to handle the many orders over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Marta shares, “We try our best. We operate on the premise that the customer is always right. We’re super friendly and really love what we do. I think that our customers feel it and appreciate it because they keep coming back.

We are a welcoming community in Oakville, and very proud of that.”